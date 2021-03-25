Iconic American Footwear Brand, Cole Haan, Now Available at Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) today announced Cole Haan, one of America’s most iconic footwear brands, is now available at 200 Kohl’s stores and online at Kohls.com . Beginning today, customers can shop the collection of timeless footwear styles for women and men.

The Cole Haan assortment at Kohl's includes brand favorites for everyday style such as leather loafers and Cole Haan’s proprietary Stitchlite oxfords and sneakers. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We know our customers are looking for versatile apparel and footwear to fit today’s active and casual lifestyle, so the introduction of Cole Haan, with the brand’s effortless and timeless style, is the perfect addition to our already strong assortment,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “As we continue to evolve our brand portfolio to deliver on our long-term strategy, Cole Haan is a great example of the aspirational yet accessible offering that will excite our current customers and attract new customers to Kohl’s as well.”

With Cole Haan’s functional and stylish footwear collection, customers will be able to find the perfect pair for every occasion. The assortment includes brand favorites for everyday style such as leather loafers and Cole Haan’s proprietary Stitchlite oxfords and sneakers. It also delivers on seasonal trends with styles like platform sandals and weather-proof boots.

The introduction of Cole Haan supports Kohl’s new strategy to become a leading destination for the active and casual lifestyle supported by an unmatched portfolio of aspirational and accessible brands for the entire family. Cole Haan joins Kohl’s strong portfolio of national footwear brands including TOMS, Nine West, Converse, Vans, Stride Rite, Nike, Under Armour, and adidas.

About Kohl's

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer. With more than 1,100 stores in 49 states and the online convenience of Kohls.com and the Kohl's App, Kohl's offers amazing national and exclusive brands at incredible savings for families nationwide. Kohl’s is uniquely positioned to deliver against its strategy and its vision to be the most trusted retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle. Kohl’s is committed to progress in its diversity and inclusion pledges, and the company's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) stewardship. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

