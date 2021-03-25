First Patient Enrolls in FORWARD Trial to Evaluate Monthly Dosing of KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) and Methotrexate to Treat Uncontrolled Gout
Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced the first patient has enrolled in a clinical trial that will evaluate a monthly dosing regimen of 16 mg of KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) concomitantly used with methotrexate to treat people with chronic gout refractory to conventional therapy, also known as uncontrolled gout. The current recommended dosing of KRYSTEXXA for adult patients is 8 mg given as intravenous infusions every two weeks, with each dose infused over at least two hours.
"Uncontrolled gout is a serious and painful condition that can cause people difficulty in their normal activities and impact the way they lead their daily lives," said Suneet Grewal, M.D., investigator and rheumatologist at East Bay Rheumatology Medical Group. "When we successfully treat patients with KRYSTEXXA we can reduce the uric acid levels and resolve tophi. Exploring ways to impact the patient experience, including doubling the dose of KRYSTEXXA and infusing it every four weeks with concomitant methotrexate, may allow us to reduce the treatment burden for patients and help maximize benefit."
The Four-Weekly Administration for Urate Reduction (FORWARD) is an adaptive, staggered-start trial designed to evaluate the safety, efficacy, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of KRYSTEXXA administered monthly (Q4W). An initial patient cohort will receive 15 mg oral methotrexate every week for four weeks and then continue receiving the oral methotrexate weekly with 16 mg of KRYSTEXXA infused every four weeks over at least two hours. Whether another dose will be tested in a second cohort will be determined from preliminary analysis of the initial 16 mg cohort. The primary outcome for this 48-week trial is the proportion of responders during Month 6 of treatment [serum uric acid (sUA) <6 mg/dl at least 80 percent of the time], as well as time to and duration of normalization of sUA. In total, the trial aims to enroll up to 30 adults with uncontrolled gout. The safety and efficacy of this dosing regimen have not been evaluated or approved by any health authority.
“Our ongoing commitment to patients fuels our research to impact both the experience and outcomes for people living with uncontrolled gout,” said Paul M. Peloso, M.D., M.Sc., vice president and therapeutic area head, rheumatology, Horizon. “The FORWARD trial complements our clinical trial assessing shorter-infusion duration options, which enrolled its first patient last fall and continues our efforts to evolve the patient experience with KRYSTEXXA.”
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare