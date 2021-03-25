First Patient Enrolls in FORWARD Trial to Evaluate Monthly Dosing of KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) and Methotrexate to Treat Uncontrolled Gout

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced the first patient has enrolled in a clinical trial that will evaluate a monthly dosing regimen of 16 mg of KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) concomitantly used with methotrexate to treat people with chronic gout refractory to conventional therapy, also known as uncontrolled gout. The current recommended dosing of KRYSTEXXA for adult patients is 8 mg given as intravenous infusions every two weeks, with each dose infused over at least two hours.

"Uncontrolled gout is a serious and painful condition that can cause people difficulty in their normal activities and impact the way they lead their daily lives," said Suneet Grewal, M.D., investigator and rheumatologist at East Bay Rheumatology Medical Group. "When we successfully treat patients with KRYSTEXXA we can reduce the uric acid levels and resolve tophi. Exploring ways to impact the patient experience, including doubling the dose of KRYSTEXXA and infusing it every four weeks with concomitant methotrexate, may allow us to reduce the treatment burden for patients and help maximize benefit."