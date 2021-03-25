Wiley Announces Quarterly Dividend

John Wiley and Sons (NYSE: JWA)(NYSE: JWB), a global leader in research and education, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3425 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock, payable on April 21, 2021 to shareholders of record on April 6, 2021. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual dividend of $1.37 per share.

