 

Henry Schein Furthers Its Commitment to Accelerating Vaccine Equity by Partnering With the Black Coalition Against COVID-19

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) announced today its partnership with the Black Coalition Against COVID-19 (BCAC) in support of the BCAC’s recent virtual town hall, “Making It Plain: A COVID-19 Town Hall for Minority Health Professionals.” Henry Schein’s collaboration with the BCAC reinforces the Company’s advocacy for vaccine equity and the vital role primary-care physicians and other office-based health care practitioners play in expanding COVID-19 vaccinations nationwide.

Launched in 2020 by the BCAC, Making It Plain is a national-level series of educational, open-forum virtual town hall conversations led by senior government officials and leading minority health professionals on the epidemiology, prevention, treatment, and vaccination efforts for COVID-19. Henry Schein has supported two of the BCAC’s Making It Plain events:

The latest town hall, “Making It Plain: A COVID-19 Town Hall for Minority Health Professionals,” emphasized the vital resource primary-care physicians are in the COVID-19 vaccination effort because of the high level of trust they have with their patients, their understanding of a patient’s health history, and their physical presence in every community across the country. Ann Marie Gothard, Vice President of Global Corporate Media Relations at Henry Schein, spoke at the event, discussing the need for office-based partnerships in minority communities to have access to the vaccine and the opportunity to complement existing distribution efforts by ensuring that all health care providers – in close partnership with Community-based and Faith-based organizations – have ready access to vaccines to administer to their patients.

“Henry Schein is pleased to partner with the BCAC to further our efforts in strengthening equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein, Inc. “Henry Schein has been advocating on critical issues during the COVID-19 period – initially in making personal protective equipment (PPE) and point-of-care rapid testing available to office-based physicians and dentists, and most recently for the increased leveraging of the nation’s trusted community of physicians and dentists in partnership with Community-based organizations in the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine. More effective activation of primary-care physicians will open-up hundreds of thousands of additional vaccination sites in the U.S., allowing much broader reach into communities, particularly in minority communities, where hesitancy rates are high and access to vaccination sites may be limited.”

