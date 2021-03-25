Get Ready For The Run Of A Lifetime As Crash Bandicoot Is Unleashed On Mobile Worldwide

“We’re very excited for players to finally get their hands on Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! ,” said Stephen Jarrett, Vice President of Game Design at King. “It’s been a labor of love for King to bring everybody’s favorite marsupial to mobile in a way that is unique and fresh, while honoring more than 25 years of rich history with the beloved character. We wanted to make this the Crashiest Crash game ever!”

King, a leading interactive entertainment company for the mobile world, today announced that Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! is now available to download and play for free worldwide on iOS and Android mobile devices. In the all-new Crash Bandicoot mobile adventure, players will run, spin, swipe and smash their way through mysterious lands, defeating the henchmen of Dr. Neo Cortex who has dispatched iconic villains across the multiverse. With the help of his sister Coco, Crash must bash Cortex's minions back to their own dimensions!

“We are excited to deliver a new mobile experience that pairs Activision’s beloved franchise together with King’s unparalleled mobile expertise,” said Daniel Alegre, President & Chief Operating Officer at Activision Blizzard. “This collaboration is a great example of how we are working across our franchises to bring our IP to players on different platforms. We can’t wait for our fans to jump in.”

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! offers an un-fur-gettable gameplay experience, with a variety of running challenges and exciting features that add depth and progression to the game including time trials, collection runs, base building and crafting. The game will also be updated regularly with new cosmetic items, classic and creative new skins, and much more during regular seasonal updates.

The all-new Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! will also launch with a range of exciting social features including Teams and Survival Runs. Players can choose to join a team with friends or start their own where they can chat with other Bandicoot fans or compete against one another on asynchronous multiplayer runs to climb the leaderboard and earn special rewards.

The Wumpa Archipelago is vast and fans of the Crash Bandicoot franchise will immediately recognize memorable regions from previous Crash Bandicoot games, such as Temple Ruins, Turtle Woods, The Lost City, The Lab and more. Classic enemies and bosses, including Scorporilla, Nitrus Brio and Fake Crash will try to thwart Crash’s progress in a brand-new adventure that gamers can play on the go.