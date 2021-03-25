CytRx Comments on Fiscal Year 2020 Results and Highlights Strategic Progress

CytRx Corporation (OTCQB: CYTR) (“CytRx” or the “Company”), a specialized biopharmaceutical company focused on research and development for the oncology and neurodegenerative disease categories, today commented on its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. In addition, CytRx highlighted developments pertaining to its licensing agreements with ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) (“ImmunityBio”) and Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) ("Orphazyme") as well as Centurion Biopharma. The Company’s 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"The past year was a transformative one for CytRx. We executed a strategic pivot that has positioned us to cut corporate costs, maintain a stable capital position, and nimbly manage our portfolio of licensing agreements and strategic assets. Our Board of Directors also took concrete steps to strengthen the Company’s corporate governance, including commencing a search for a new independent director with strong biotechnology experience. We are very excited about the year ahead now that Orphazyme is preparing for prospective regulatory approvals for arimoclomol in the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease Type C and ImmunityBio is expanding its scope of clinical trials involving aldoxorubicin to treat advanced-stage pancreatic cancer. In our view, CytRx has achieved robust momentum and operating tailwinds as fiscal year 2021 begins.”

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Overview

CytRx concluded the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with cash on hand of approximately $10 million, which management believes is sufficient to fund ongoing operations for the foreseeable future.

The Company recorded a net loss of $6.7 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, compared to a net loss of $7.2 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. General and administrative expenses were $6 million for the fiscal year 2020, compared with $7.4 million in 2019. This sizable decrease was primarily due to a reduction in stock-based compensation expenses. Research and development expenses were $0.8 million for the fiscal year, compared with $0.4 million for 2019. This was due to increased consulting expenditures related to the establishment of a regulatory plan and new strategic initiatives for Centurion Biopharma’s assets.

Based on a current projection of expenditures for fiscal year 2021, the Company’s monthly cash burn rate is estimated to be approximately $406,000 per month. This twelve-month estimate is down from a previous projection of approximately $423,000 per month at the close of the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Fiscal Year 2020 Highlights