Magenta Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2021 Genomic Medicines & Rare Disease Conference

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to more patients, today announced that Jason Gardner, D.Phil., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2021 Genomic Medicines & Rare Disease Conference, being held virtually, on Thursday, April 1st, 2021. The panel discussion, Key Advances in Solid Organ and Stem Cell Transplants - Expanding the Market and Moving Away from Lifelong Immunosuppression, will take place at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the panel discussion can be accessed on the Magenta Therapeutics website at https://investor.magentatx.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines to bring the curative power of immune system reset through stem cell transplant to more patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases and autoimmune diseases. Magenta is combining leadership in stem cell biology and biotherapeutics development with clinical and regulatory expertise, a unique business model and broad networks in the stem cell transplant community to revolutionize immune reset for more patients.

Magenta is based in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, please visit www.magentatx.com.

Follow Magenta on Twitter: @magentatx.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005257/en/