 

Shift4 Payments Named the Payment Processing Partner of the San Diego Padres

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), a leading provider of integrated payment processing solutions, is proud to announce today its designation as the Payment Processing Partner of the San Diego Padres.

Shift4 Payments Named the Payment Processing Partner of the San Diego Padres (Graphic: Business Wire)

All payment transactions at Petco Park will utilize Shift4’s fully integrated suite of secure payment technologies, including innovative contactless solutions. Shift4 offers a uniquely compelling value proposition to businesses and venues of all types by consolidating multiple vendor relationships into a single-source solution to streamline operations, simplify support, and reduce costs. The company’s end-to-end payments ecosystem makes Shift4 uniquely positioned to deliver a streamlined experience for even the most complex commerce environments.

“We are excited to be the Payment Processing Partner of the San Diego Padres,” said Jared Isaacman, CEO of Shift4. “As we expand our presence in sports stadiums, arenas, and entertainment venues, we will continue to eliminate complexity, reduce costs, and deliver a better guest experience with our end-to-end solution. This value proposition has only gotten more powerful with our recent acquisition of VenueNext, which positions us as the only vertically integrated payments provider with the ability to seamlessly power every aspect of in-venue commerce.”

“We are pleased to partner with Shift4 for our payment processing at retail and concession locations throughout Petco Park,” said Padres CEO Erik Greupner. “Their reliable and cutting-edge technology will provide a smooth and effortless payment experience for our fans.”

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem of solutions that extend beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, eCommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than 3.5 billion transactions annually for over 200,000 businesses in 2019. For additional information, visit shift4.com.

