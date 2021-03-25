Cortexyme to Present at the Stifel 3rd Annual CNS Day on April 1, 2021
Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a company advancing a pivotal trial in Alzheimer's disease with topline data expected in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a growing pipeline of therapeutics for degenerative diseases, today announced Casey Lynch, the company’s chief executive officer, co-founder, and chair, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 3rd Annual CNS Day, a virtual event, on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. EDT / 7:00 a.m. PDT.
A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible on the Investor Calendar page under the News & Events heading of the Cortexyme investor site (ir.cortexyme.com). The webcast will be archived at that location for 90 days.
About Cortexyme
Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering upstream therapeutic approaches designed to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. Based upon the evidence generated to date, Cortexyme is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, atuzaginstat (COR388), in the GAIN Trial, an ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. Cortexyme is targeting a specific, infectious pathogen found in the brain and other organs and tied to degeneration and inflammation in humans and animal models. To learn more about Cortexyme, visit www.cortexyme.com or follow @Cortexyme on Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005483/en/
