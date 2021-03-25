 

PPG Receives Finnish Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment Approval for Pending Acquisition of Tikkurila Shares

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment of Finland has granted approval of PPG’s tender offer for the outstanding shares of Tikkurila Oyj (NASDAQ OMX:TIK1V). The approval is an important milestone and further enhances the certainty of PPG completing the tender offer.

The tender offer remains subject to additional customary conditions to completion, including the valid tender of shares representing, together with shares otherwise held by PPG and its subsidiaries, more than 66.7% of the outstanding shares. PPG will provide additional updates on or shortly after the extended tender offer period expires on March 30, 2021.

Additional details about the approval are contained in the attached Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange release.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

Tikkurila:

Tikkurila was established in 1862, and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland. Tikkurila operates in eleven countries and its 2,700 dedicated professionals share the joy of building a vivid future through surfaces that make a difference. The company is a leading producer and distributor of decorative paint and coatings with more than 80% of its revenue coming from Finland, Sweden, Russia, Poland, and the Baltic states. Tikkurila develops premium products and services that provide its customers with quality that will stand the test of time and weather. In 2020, revenue totaled EUR 582 million. The company is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein include statements relating to the timing of and expected benefits of the Tikkurila acquisition. Actual events may differ materially from current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the satisfaction of the conditions of the acquisition and other risks related to completion of the acquisition and actions related thereto; the parties’ ability to complete the acquisition on the anticipated terms and schedule, including the ability to obtain regulatory approvals; the ability of PPG to achieve the expected benefits of the acquisition; and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in PPG’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

