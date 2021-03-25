 

The French Group Barrière Accelerates its Digital Transformation with CommScope and Wifirst

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 13:13  |  42   |   |   

CommScope today announced that Wifirst selected CommScope’s RUCKUS Wi-Fi to bring world-class connectivity to Barrière Group’s 33 casinos, 18 hotels and 140 restaurants across France.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005504/en/

The French Group Barrière accelerates its digital transformation with CommScope and Wifirst. Barrière Group is creating an opportunity to impress visitors with a better-than-ever connectivity experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

The French Group Barrière accelerates its digital transformation with CommScope and Wifirst. Barrière Group is creating an opportunity to impress visitors with a better-than-ever connectivity experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

Over the past six years, Wifirst, a French leader in managed Wi-Fi, has installed and managed Wi-Fi in the Barrière Group’s casinos, hotels and restaurants, as well as all common areas such as meeting rooms, conference spaces, lobbies and bars. They will continue to manage Barrière Group’s connectivity and maintenance so the hospitality leader’s IT staff can focus on the group’s digital transformation.

The new Wi-Fi network will be the foundation of an ambitious digital transformation program that enhances services for guests. Visitors will have the option to check in via their mobile device, download keys to their smartphones and go straight to their rooms. They can also extend their stays, check out, or change rooms without having to go to the front desk. By limiting unnecessary physical contact between guests and staff, these contactless conveniences will help increase guest confidence in the safety of their environment.

“We hope to give our guests an unforgettable adventure in an extraordinary setting marked by exquisite service, décor and cuisine. Barrière Group creates a beautiful escape where convenience, tradition and sophistication are as magnificent today as they were 100 years ago,” said Emmanuelle Anglade, executive vice president, marketing, sales and technology at Barrière Group. “We had a double need for connectivity and the challenge was to find a business partner who could help us find an economically viable, reliable and scalable solution to adapt to the new uses of today and tomorrow. The Wi-Fi solution developed by Wifirst with CommScope’s RUCKUS is helping us achieve our vision of digital transformation.”

Seite 1 von 3
Commscope Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The French Group Barrière Accelerates its Digital Transformation with CommScope and Wifirst CommScope today announced that Wifirst selected CommScope’s RUCKUS Wi-Fi to bring world-class connectivity to Barrière Group’s 33 casinos, 18 hotels and 140 restaurants across France. This press release features multimedia. View the full release …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
The Humana Foundation Awards Nearly $1 Million in a Second Year Investment to Kingsley House and ...
Amplitude Surgical – Limited Decline in Operating Performances in H1 2020-21
UpHealth Appoints Jay Jennings as its CAO
Cadence Successfully Tapes Out Tensilica SoC on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX Platform Using Adaptive Body ...
Total Gabon: News Release 2020 Financial Results
Vertex Receives Australian TGA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ...
VIZIO Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BALYO Pursues Its Collaboration With XPO Logistics in a Series of Tests of Intelligent Reach Truck ...
BlackRock Nominates Hans E. Vestberg to Board of Directors
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
Trinseo Announces Pricing of Senior Notes and Term Loans to Fund the Acquisition of Arkema’s PMMA ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
CommScope’s All-Digital ERA Distributed Antenna System Now Meets TAA Requirements
23.03.21
CommScope Accelerates 5G Rollouts with New Antenna Solutions
23.02.21
CommScope to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference