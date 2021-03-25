The French Group Barrière accelerates its digital transformation with CommScope and Wifirst. Barrière Group is creating an opportunity to impress visitors with a better-than-ever connectivity experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

Over the past six years, Wifirst, a French leader in managed Wi-Fi, has installed and managed Wi-Fi in the Barrière Group’s casinos, hotels and restaurants, as well as all common areas such as meeting rooms, conference spaces, lobbies and bars. They will continue to manage Barrière Group’s connectivity and maintenance so the hospitality leader’s IT staff can focus on the group’s digital transformation.

The new Wi-Fi network will be the foundation of an ambitious digital transformation program that enhances services for guests. Visitors will have the option to check in via their mobile device, download keys to their smartphones and go straight to their rooms. They can also extend their stays, check out, or change rooms without having to go to the front desk. By limiting unnecessary physical contact between guests and staff, these contactless conveniences will help increase guest confidence in the safety of their environment.

“We hope to give our guests an unforgettable adventure in an extraordinary setting marked by exquisite service, décor and cuisine. Barrière Group creates a beautiful escape where convenience, tradition and sophistication are as magnificent today as they were 100 years ago,” said Emmanuelle Anglade, executive vice president, marketing, sales and technology at Barrière Group. “We had a double need for connectivity and the challenge was to find a business partner who could help us find an economically viable, reliable and scalable solution to adapt to the new uses of today and tomorrow. The Wi-Fi solution developed by Wifirst with CommScope’s RUCKUS is helping us achieve our vision of digital transformation.”