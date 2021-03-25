GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. AND BRONX FAMILY EYE CARE, INC. EXECUTE BINDING AGREEMENT

GTII’s Chief Executive Officer , Mr. David Reichman stated, “We made the decision very quickly that Bronx Family Eye Care, Inc. would be a great fit for our company, as part of our mission is to acquire companies that have interesting and diverse businesses as well as to serve the public interest. The fact that the company is already generating revenue is another tremendous positive for our balance sheet and our plans moving forward.”

New York, New York, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( GTII : OTCQB) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“ GTII ” or “The Company”), www.gtii-us.com , a Nevada Corporation, signed a binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with Bronx Family Eye Care, Inc., a New York corporation engaged in the business of full scope optometry. Through their four locations, three of which are in the Bronx, and one of which is in Manhattan, New York, Bronx Family Eye Care, Inc.’s certified optometrists use cutting-edge equipment to provide diagnosis and treatment for diseases of the eye, as well as corrective eyewear, to residents of the Bronx and Upper Manhattan. Bronx Family Eye Care, Inc. performs edging of lenses in-house, which allows for turnaround times of as little as 24 hours. A definitive stock purchase agreement and formal closing are expected within the next thirty (30) days.

Bronx Family Eye Care, Inc. Chief Executive Officer, Nikolay Bitsenko, added, “since its inception in 2014, Bronx Family Eye Care, Inc. has pursued the simple, yet complex, goal of treating diseases of the eye, as well as providing corrective eyewear to our community, whether to residents of the Bronx, or to our work with non-profit organizations. Joining the GTII team should allow us to expand our reach into new markets and new technologies.”

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII is a publicly traded company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

