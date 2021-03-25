 

Clean Earth Recycles Nearly 1.1 Million Pounds of Non-Viable Hand Sanitizer in 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

  • Clean Earth develops innovative solution for the disposal and recycling of hand sanitizer amid the pandemic.
  • Company implements sustainable, alternative end results for expired, recalled or off-spec hand sanitizers.

CAMP HILL, Pa., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announces that its Clean Earth division has developed a customized solution for the proper disposal and recycling of hand sanitizer. Its recycling solution has resulted in the salvaging of 1.1 million pounds of non-viable product in 2020 and has, in turn, helped certain Clean Earth customers maintain Small Quantity Generator status.

As large volumes of hand sanitizers were produced and purchased in 2020 to combat COVID-19, companies across the nation are now experiencing an unexpected need for large quantity material disposal of off-spec, recalled, and expired hand sanitizing products. Working with a trusted partner, Clean Earth has developed a nationwide recycling solution for this material which includes a fuel blending process to recover the alcohol from the hand sanitizer, transforming the waste to a gas fuel additive product and giving these non-viable hand sanitizers a second life as a new usable energy source.

“At Clean Earth, it’s part of our mission to provide all customers with customized waste solutions that increase their own sustainability efforts,” said David Stanton, Senior Vice President and Group President of Clean Earth. “Our team’s exceptional expertise and customer know-how regarding non-viable hand sanitizer resulted in sustainable waste management, cost savings and risk avoidance as some unusable products are stored in warehouses creating potential hazards. Through this recycling solution, we are offering a safe and strategic option for our customers.”

For a large national retail customer, Clean Earth was able to service approximately 50 locations within one week that required emergency cleanout. This resulted in recycling of 800,000 pounds of hand sanitizer for a single customer and assisting the customer in compliantly maintaining their Small Quantity Generator status.

Clean Earth strives to make a positive impact now and in the future for its customers, and the pandemic has only amplified the Company’s flexibility and insight for how to best supply safe, effective and sustainable solutions for specialty waste, like non-viable hand sanitizers, that once lacked a sustainable alternative use.

To learn more about hand sanitizer recycling and disposal click here.

To learn more about Clean Earth visit www.cleanearthinc.com or follow the company on LinkedInFacebookTwitter or Instagram.

About Harsco Corporation
Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 13,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

About Clean Earth
Clean Earth’s vision is to create a better future for our people, partners and planet by turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities. Clean Earth is one of the largest specialty waste companies in the United States providing remediation, disposal, recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous waste and contaminated materials. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, it operates a network of 91 locations across the United States. As a leader in the industry, Clean Earth has the experience and capabilities to provide efficient, effective hazardous and non-hazardous waste recycling and disposal solutions. Our portfolio of technologies and services touches nearly every industry that generates waste including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, retail and healthcare markets. To learn more, visit www.cleanearthinc.com.

Investor Contact 
David Martin
717.612.5628
damartin@harsco.com    		     Media Contact
     Jay Cooney
     717.730.3683
     jcooney@harsco.com

Harsco Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clean Earth Recycles Nearly 1.1 Million Pounds of Non-Viable Hand Sanitizer in 2020 Clean Earth develops innovative solution for the disposal and recycling of hand sanitizer amid the pandemic.Company implements sustainable, alternative end results for expired, recalled or off-spec hand sanitizers. CAMP HILL, Pa., March 25, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Giyani Closes Bought Deal Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately C$11.5 Million
Director/PDMR Shareholding
II-VI Incorporated Maintains its Current Proposal for Coherent
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Appliqate’s Hybrid event company ELEV8 Dives into The Future of Digital Assets with Michael ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
Harsco Corporation to Participate in Jefferies Virtual Business Services Summit
10.03.21
Harsco Completes Refinancing of Term Loans and Extension of Revolving Credit Facility
01.03.21
Harsco Corporation to Participate in Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference
25.02.21
Harsco Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results