 

Cypress Development Commences Development of Pilot Plant for the Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 13:00  |  31   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) (“Cypress” or “the Company”) announces that it has initiated the selection and purchasing of materials to commission a pilot plant and extraction facility for the lithium-bearing claystone from its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada. The pilot plant program is a required step in advancing the Clayton Valley Lithium Project to production. The purpose of the program is to ensure all the processes work together as a single unit, and to identify and resolve any scale-up or potential operational issues. The pilot plant is planned to operate at a rate of one tonne/day and will be designed for correct interaction and testing of the major components within the extraction process and assessment of the resulting lithium products. The operation of the pilot plant will provide essential data for the planned feasibility study and also enable Cypress to produce marketing samples to support negotiations with potential offtake and strategic partners.

Assembly of the pilot plant is expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter 2021. The pilot plant will be located at a metallurgical facility south of Beatty, Nevada, at del Sol Refining, which is permitted under the State of Nevada for chemicals use with permits in place with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The del Sol facility has a fully equipped assay lab, power, and MSHA trained operating staff and personnel.

del Sol Refining Facilities, Nevada photo 1:
https://www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com/site/assets/files/3573/cyp_del_ ...
del Sol Refining Facilities, Nevada photo 2:
https://www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com/site/assets/files/3573/cyp_del_ ...
del Sol Refining Facilities, Nevada photo 3:
https://www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com/site/assets/files/3573/cyp_del_ ...

The Company, under the direction of Continental Metallurgical Services, is purchasing equipment for the pilot plant, including the thickeners and pumps for tailings and process handling. The equipment will be modified and/or refurbished as required at AC/DC Fabrication and Welding LLC in Winnemucca, Nevada. The selection of thickener equipment was based on successful solids-liquid separation results obtained from Pocock Industrial Inc. earlier this year. The results were part of the Company’s scoping-level study utilizing chloride-based leaching to liberate lithium from the claystones. Based on these results, the Company will continue its work using a chloride-based approach for the initial configuration of the pilot plant.

Seite 1 von 3
Cypress Development Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cypress Development Commences Development of Pilot Plant for the Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) (“Cypress” or “the Company”) announces that it has initiated the selection and purchasing of materials to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Giyani Closes Bought Deal Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately C$11.5 Million
Director/PDMR Shareholding
II-VI Incorporated Maintains its Current Proposal for Coherent
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Appliqate’s Hybrid event company ELEV8 Dives into The Future of Digital Assets with Michael ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:01 Uhr
Cypress Development beginnt mit der Entwicklung einer Pilotanlage für das Lithiumprojekt Clayton Valley in Nevada
22.03.21
Cypress Development meldet Abschluss des „Bought Deal“-Angebots, einschließlich vollständiger Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption
22.03.21
Cypress Development Announces Closing of Bought Deal Offering Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12:16 Uhr
940
Cypress Development - Neue Lithiumaktie am Start!