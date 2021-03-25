Cypress Development Commences Development of Pilot Plant for the Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V: CYP ) (OTCQB: CYDVF ) (Frankfurt: C1Z1 ) (“Cypress” or “the Company”) announces that it has initiated the selection and purchasing of materials to commission a pilot plant and extraction facility for the lithium-bearing claystone from its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada. The pilot plant program is a required step in advancing the Clayton Valley Lithium Project to production. The purpose of the program is to ensure all the processes work together as a single unit, and to identify and resolve any scale-up or potential operational issues. The pilot plant is planned to operate at a rate of one tonne/day and will be designed for correct interaction and testing of the major components within the extraction process and assessment of the resulting lithium products. The operation of the pilot plant will provide essential data for the planned feasibility study and also enable Cypress to produce marketing samples to support negotiations with potential offtake and strategic partners.



Assembly of the pilot plant is expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter 2021. The pilot plant will be located at a metallurgical facility south of Beatty, Nevada, at del Sol Refining, which is permitted under the State of Nevada for chemicals use with permits in place with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The del Sol facility has a fully equipped assay lab, power, and MSHA trained operating staff and personnel.