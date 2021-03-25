 

Century Aluminum Finalizes Mt. Holly Power Contract; Restart Project On Schedule

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 13:00  |  24   |   |   

Provides Updated 2021 Outlook

CHICAGO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum of South Carolina (CASC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX), announced today it has finalized, and received all necessary approvals for, its new, three-year power contract with the South Carolina Public Service Authority (also known as Santee Cooper) for the Mt. Holly aluminum smelter. The contract will begin on April 1, 2021 and run through December 2023. As announced in December 2020, the contract provides a minimum 290MW of electric power, allowing the smelter to increase its production by 50 percent (resulting in total production of 75 percent of Mt. Holly’s full capacity once the restart project is completed). Restart work at the Mt. Holly smelter is already underway and is on schedule to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021 in line with the Company’s previously issued comments.

As a result of this contract, CASC has rescinded its outstanding WARN notice for all employees.

Michael Bless, Century’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are thrilled to have reached final agreement on this new contract which, most importantly, allows us to immediately lift the WARN notice at Mt. Holly.  This milestone is welcome news for all of us, especially our Mt. Holly employees, their families and the surrounding community.  I want to personally thank our employees and their families for their patience, fortitude and focus during these challenging times, while we worked to get this new contract in place.  Simply put, the plant could not have survived without their hard work and perseverance.  We have already begun the investment and onsite work necessary to expand our operations, including rebuilding cells and hiring new employees to add to the Mt. Holly team.  We all look forward to that day in the near future when additional metal will be rolling out of the newly restarted potline.”

Jesse Gary, Century’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, “We would also like to thank our colleagues at Santee Cooper for their commitment to finalizing our agreement. We look forward to building on the momentum and teamwork we’ve established, turning our attention now to creating a pathway to allow us to return the plant to full production. We would also like to recognize state leadership, especially Governor McMaster, Commerce Secretary Hitt and the legislative members of the Santee Cooper Oversight Committee, without whose dedication and support we could not have reached this important milestone.”

Seite 1 von 4
Century Aluminum Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Century Aluminum Finalizes Mt. Holly Power Contract; Restart Project On Schedule Provides Updated 2021 OutlookCHICAGO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Century Aluminum of South Carolina (CASC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX), announced today it has finalized, and received all necessary …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Giyani Closes Bought Deal Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately C$11.5 Million
Director/PDMR Shareholding
II-VI Incorporated Maintains its Current Proposal for Coherent
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Appliqate’s Hybrid event company ELEV8 Dives into The Future of Digital Assets with Michael ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.08.20
141
Century Aluminium startet durch