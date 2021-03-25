SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players, announced today the exciting details for its upcoming Super League Arena event and live broadcast. The third installment of Super League’s amateur and semi-pro tournament series offers skilled Apex Legends athletes a chance to prove why they belong in the upper echelon of Apex competitors. Viewers of the broadcast will be treated to a high stakes experience as players vie for a piece of the $10,000 cash prize pool.

Beginning at 1 PM PT today on SuperLeagueTV on Twitch, 20 invited teams will compete in six live streamed matches, with the top four at the end of the final match heading to the money round. Super League will be leveraging its fully-remote live production system within Virtualis Studios, showcasing all of the gameplay action while players, on-camera talent and every member of the production crew remain safely at home. Special guests including Complexity Gaming pros MonsoonGG and iShiny will take over casting duties and interview competitors to provide everyday players and fans with information about their personal journeys in the world of gaming and esports. Dedicated videos featuring gameplay highlights and player interviews will be available post-event on Super League’s Twitter, as will a full event recap inclusive of key moments from all matches on Super League’s YouTube channel.

“There’s nothing like the intensity of esports competition between players trying to prove that they deserve to be recognized at a higher level,” said Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer of Super League Gaming. “Every win matters for esports athletes who aspire to make it to the pros, or to secure a spot on their collegiate or high school varsity team. Super League Arena is a powerful showcase to help players state their case, and to give fans who are up-and-coming competitors a view into what life is like along that path.”

Teams will be competing for a total cash prize pool of $10,000, with $5,000 going to the first place team, $2,500 for second place, $1,500 for third, and $1,000 for fourth.

For more details about Super League Arena: Apex Legends, including the full competitive roster and broadcast times for the live stream, head to Super League.