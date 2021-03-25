 

Time to Battle for Glory with Super League Arena Apex Legends

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 13:00  |  15   |   |   

Third Super League Arena event features 20 amateur and semi-pro Apex Legends teams competing on World’s Edge for $10,000 in prize money

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players, announced today the exciting details for its upcoming Super League Arena event and live broadcast. The third installment of Super League’s amateur and semi-pro tournament series offers skilled Apex Legends athletes a chance to prove why they belong in the upper echelon of Apex competitors. Viewers of the broadcast will be treated to a high stakes experience as players vie for a piece of the $10,000 cash prize pool.

Beginning at 1 PM PT today on SuperLeagueTV on Twitch, 20 invited teams will compete in six live streamed matches, with the top four at the end of the final match heading to the money round. Super League will be leveraging its fully-remote live production system within Virtualis Studios, showcasing all of the gameplay action while players, on-camera talent and every member of the production crew remain safely at home. Special guests including Complexity Gaming pros MonsoonGG and iShiny will take over casting duties and interview competitors to provide everyday players and fans with information about their personal journeys in the world of gaming and esports. Dedicated videos featuring gameplay highlights and player interviews will be available post-event on Super League’s Twitter, as will a full event recap inclusive of key moments from all matches on Super League’s YouTube channel.

“There’s nothing like the intensity of esports competition between players trying to prove that they deserve to be recognized at a higher level,” said Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer of Super League Gaming. “Every win matters for esports athletes who aspire to make it to the pros, or to secure a spot on their collegiate or high school varsity team. Super League Arena is a powerful showcase to help players state their case, and to give fans who are up-and-coming competitors a view into what life is like along that path.”

Teams will be competing for a total cash prize pool of $10,000, with $5,000 going to the first place team, $2,500 for second place, $1,500 for third, and $1,000 for fourth.
For more details about Super League Arena: Apex Legends, including the full competitive roster and broadcast times for the live stream, head to Super League.

Seite 1 von 3
Super League Gaming Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Time to Battle for Glory with Super League Arena Apex Legends Third Super League Arena event features 20 amateur and semi-pro Apex Legends teams competing on World’s Edge for $10,000 in prize moneySANTA MONICA, Calif., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Giyani Closes Bought Deal Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately C$11.5 Million
Director/PDMR Shareholding
II-VI Incorporated Maintains its Current Proposal for Coherent
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Appliqate’s Hybrid event company ELEV8 Dives into The Future of Digital Assets with Michael ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
Super League Gaming Announces $13.6 Million Sale of Common Stock
15.03.21
Super League and World Golf Tour by Topgolf Extend Esports Partnership
11.03.21
Super League Gaming Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
11.03.21
SLGG Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Super League Gaming, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – SLGG
11.03.21
Super League Gaming to Acquire Mobcrush
08.03.21
Super League Gaming Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call for Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
05.03.21
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.03.21
7
Super League Gaming Aktie | A2PE0J