 

NOTICE OF HONKARAKENNE OYJ’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

25.03.2021, 13:00   

HONKARAKENNE OYJ                                  Stock Exchange Release 25 March 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

NOTICE OF HONKARAKENNE OYJ’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The shareholders of Honkarakenne Oyj are hereby given notice of the Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, 16 April 2021 at 2.00 p.m. in Honkarakenne’s Tuusula office at Lahdentie 870, Tuusula, Finland. Reception of those who have registered for the meeting and the distribution of voting papers will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the meeting will only be held if it can be organised in compliance with the participation restrictions provided or determined by the authorities. Honkarakenne Oyj is taking the coronavirus pandemic very seriously. In order to protect the health of the company's shareholders and personnel, in the current, exceptional circumstances the company asks shareholders not to attend the meeting venue.

Instead, shareholders are asked to use the free-of-charge proxy service provided by the company, to follow the meeting via video broadcast, and to present any questions to the company's management in advance. More detailed instructions (which will be updated as necessary) on the special arrangements can be found at the end of this invitation and on the company's website www.honka.com.

The Annual General Meeting and the proposals presented therein shall be kept as brief as possible and only necessary matters included on the notice of the Annual General Meeting shall be considered.
No catering will be arranged at the Annual General Meeting.

MATTERS ON THE AGENDA OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The following matters will be considered at the Annual General Meeting:
1. Opening of the meeting
2. Calling the meeting to order
3. Election of persons to scrutinise the minutes and supervise the counting of votes
4. Recording the legality of the meeting
5. Recording attendance of the meeting and adopting the list of votes
6. Presentation of the financial statements, the report of the Board of Directors and the auditor's report for 2020
- Presentation of the CEO's review
7. Adoption of the financial statements
8. Consideration of the result recorded in the balance sheet and decision on the payment of dividends and repayment of capital
The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that no dividend be paid for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 and that retained earnings be held in unrestricted equity. In addition, the Board of Directors proposes that a repayment of capital of EUR 0.18 per share be distributed from the invested unrestricted equity fund. The repayment of capital will be paid to shareholders who, on the record date of the repayment of capital, 20 April 2021, are registered in the company’s shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd. The payment date for the repayment of capital is 27 April 2021.

Disclaimer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.03.21
HONKARAKENNE OYJ – MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS – SAARELAINEN, MARKO
16.03.21
HONKARAKENNE OYJ - MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS – SAARELAINEN, MARKO