Ackroo adds Shopify integration and more digital marketing features to its AKR3 marketing platform

HAMILTON, Ontario, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ackroo Inc. (the “ Company ” or “ Ackroo ”) (TSX-V: AKR) (OTC: AKRFF), a loyalty marketing, payments and point-of-sale technology and services provider, is pleased to announce advancements to its AKR3 marketing platform. The Company is focused on enhancing its platform in e-commerce and digital marketing to further empower its customer base. Specifically, the Company has completed an integration to Shopify which enables Ackroo merchants to redeem their gift cards through Shopify’s online store. The Company has also continued to advance its marketing platform with digital marketing insights, dashboards and reports in order to allow merchants to clearly see the success and progress of any digital campaign they run through the Ackroo platform. These advancements along with several features planned for 2021 help position Ackroo for the growing demand in e-commerce and digital marketing.

“We are excited to be introducing meaningful advancements to our marketing platform,” said Steve Levely, CEO of Ackroo. “As the industry continues to shift towards more e-commerce and all things digital, it is important for Ackroo to continue to evolve with those demands. In 2020 we saw a doubling of digital gift card sales over 2019 on our platform which has also led to an increased demand for online redemption of both digital and physical gift cards. After supporting smaller custom shopping carts and listening to our customers, we developed integrations into platforms like Shopify which will help our customers while also driving Ackroo’s continued growth. We also saw a significant increase in our digital marketing services business in 2020. With that increased demand we have embraced our technology first and services second approach and are integrating and adding more business intelligence into our platforms. The latest advancement allows Ackroo marketing merchants the ability to log into their program console to see open rates, views, click rates, bounce rates and more from campaigns they have run through Ackroo. These insights provide clear understanding for our clients so that they can more effectively manage and optimize their digital marketing initiatives.”