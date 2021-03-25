Verizon Look Forward study reveals lifestyle changes driven by COVID-19

Farewell cubicles: Adults who’ve worked remotely in the last year would prefer to be working in a remote or hybrid capacity a year from now.

Adults who’ve worked remotely in the last year would prefer to be working in a remote or hybrid capacity a year from now. Endless stream of content: Traffic on major streaming sites is currently 21% above pre-pandemic levels as Americans plan to spend more time streaming.

Traffic on major streaming sites is currently 21% above pre-pandemic levels as Americans plan to spend more time streaming. “Hello, it’s me”: Phone calls are lasting longer than pre-pandemic, and more adults are embracing video calls to stay connected with their friends and family.

Phone calls are lasting longer than pre-pandemic, and more adults are embracing video calls to stay connected with their friends and family. Retail therapy: Adults anticipate that a year from now, they will be splitting their shopping equally between in person and online, compared to most shopping “mostly in-person” pre-pandemic.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today released findings from its Look Forward study on how Americans have adapted to life one year into the COVID-19 pandemic, and what they think it will look like a year in the future. Our study, conducted with Morning Consult, combined with Verizon network data suggests permanent lifestyle changes in the workplace, a sustained larger appetite for streamed content, a comeback for phone calls, and a more equal mix of online and in-person shopping as the new norm.

“The pandemic has forced all of us to face challenges we never considered,” says Kyle Malady, Chief Technical Officer at Verizon. “A year into the pandemic, data usage on Verizon networks remains at almost 31% above pre-pandemic levels, a clear indicator that internet consumption and the acceleration of technology adoption are major byproducts of this moment. We’ve seen the shift to digital jump ahead 5-7 years.”

Work

As companies shifted from in-office to work-from-home, many have invested significant resources into technology to ensure the continued operations of their business. Survey data suggests that many employees who have acclimated to remote work are not in a rush to go back to an office full-time. In fact, half agree that they would consider changing jobs to continue remote or hybrid work.

Use of collaboration tools like video conferencing on Verizon’s networks, is still a remarkable 2872% above pre-pandemic levels. Traffic across secure networks (VPN) also remains 91% higher than pre-pandemic volumes.

Over half of employed adults say they are currently working remotely at least part of the time (54%), nearly twice the share who say they were doing so before the pandemic began (28%).

Among those who’ve worked at least partially remotely at some point in the last year, about 7 in 10 say they would like to be working remotely at least 1-2 days per week a year from now (69%). Just 1 in 4 hope to return to in person work full-time (25%).

Remote workers largely say they tend to be more mobile when they’re working remotely (75%). 2 in 3 say they plan to take advantage of remote work to travel or work from places other than their home when the pandemic has subsided (67%).

This shift in worker preference has one major implication: the reliability of networks is even more important today and going forward as workers are increasingly able to work from places other than home.