 

City of Olathe First to Bring Beam Global Sustainable EV Charging Systems to Kansas

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 13:00  |  32   |   |   

Sustainable EV technology provider expands its customer portfolio in the Midwest

﻿SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that the City of Olathe, Kansas has deployed six EV ARC solar-powered EV charging systems. Purchased by the City with the support of federal grant funding secured by Metropolitan Energy Center (MEC), the EV ARC systems will be placed at popular public locations in Olathe to provide free EV charging to residents, travelers and city fleet vehicles. With the deployment of Beam Global solar-powered EV charging infrastructure, municipal and MEC leaders are demonstrating their commitment to improving quality of life for residents, making government services more sustainable and efficient.

The City of Olathe is the first in Kansas to deploy EV ARC systems, which are now deployed in five Midwestern states. This is a further demonstration of Beam Global’s commitment to make clean energy infrastructure available to both government and enterprise customers across the country. While the U.S. is the third-largest global market for EVs, adoption has been concentrated in major metropolitan areas and coastal states due, in part, to more extensive EV infrastructure. Beam Global provides an alternative to the costly and time-consuming installation of in-ground, grid-tied chargers. EV ARC charging systems are off-grid, require no construction, electrical work or disruption to operations and generate no utility bill. They provide a secure source of public or private EV charging, even during natural disasters or electricity grid interruptions.

“We see more municipalities deploying cost-effective solar-powered EV charging for both public and fleet use. The message from the Biden administration is driving leaders to sustainable Made in America infrastructure and the EV ARC is ideally aligned with these important initiatives,” said Beam Global CEO, Desmond Wheatley. “The City of Olathe’s solar-powered EV ARC systems will allow city residents and government fleet vehicles to benefit economically whilst improving energy security.”

Olathe’s EV ARC deployment supports progress toward the Olathe 2040: Future Ready strategic plan objectives, including creating affordable and sustainable transportation infrastructure and ensuring reliable city services. Beyond charging for residents, the Beam Global EV ARC systems will fuel the government’s growing fleet of EVs.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
Beam Global Schedules Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call for March 30, 2021, 4: 30 p.m. Eastern Time
16.03.21
Auburn University Deploys First Beam Global EV ARC Off-Grid Sustainable EV Charging System in Alabama
11.03.21
Beam Global Expands Federal Government Customer Base with First Order from a USDA Forest Service Site
04.03.21
Beam Global Adds to Growing List of Utility Customers
25.02.21
Beam Global Announces 12% Increase in Energy Output from EV ARC Solar-Powered EV Charging System

