 

Keros Therapeutics Reports Recent Business Highlights and Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 13:00  |  15   |   |   

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

“2020 was a transformative year for Keros, as we continued to make important preclinical and clinical progress across our pipeline and brought the company public,” said Jasbir S. Seehra, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. “While our open-label Phase 2 clinical trial of KER-050 in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes is ongoing, we are also working to initiate three more Phase 2 clinical trials this year: a KER-050 trial in patients with myelofibrosis and two KER-047 trials, one in patients with iron deficiency anemia and one in patients with iron-refractory iron deficiency anemia. Our ability to progress multiple product candidates over the last year reflects the dedication of our team and the potential reach of our discovery approach, particularly given the many challenges resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

Recent Corporate Highlights:

  • Completed public offering: In November 2020, Keros completed its public offering of 2,990,000 shares of common stock, which included the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 390,000 additional shares, at a public offering price of $50.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds to Keros of $149.5 million. Keros received approximately $140.1 million in net proceeds after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering costs.
  • Strengthened leadership with board appointment: In December 2020, Keros appointed Mary Ann Gray, Ph.D., to its board of directors. Concurrent with Dr. Gray joining Keros’ Board of Directors, Alon Lazarus stepped down as a director of the Company.

Recent Program Highlights:

  • KER-050 for the treatment of ineffective hematopoiesis to address cytopenias:
    • Keros has initiated dosing of the first two cohorts (0.75 mg/kg and 1.5 mg/kg) of Part 1 of its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating KER-050 in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes. The Company expects to report initial data from Part 1 of this trial in mid-2021.
    • Presented preclinical data at the virtual European School of Haematology (“ESH”) 2nd Translational Research E-Conference in March 2021, demonstrating that a research form of KER-050 induced red blood cell production by promoting multiple stages of erythroid differentiation.
  • KER-047 for the treatment of anemia resulting from iron imbalance and for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva:
    • Presented preclinical data on an ALK2 inhibitor closely related to KER-047 at the March 2021 ESH E-Conference, demonstrating targeted ALK2 inhibition as a potential therapeutic approach to reducing hepcidin and elevating serum iron.
    • Keros expects to initiate two Phase 2 clinical trials of KER-047, one in patients with iron deficiency anemia and one in patients with iron-refractory iron deficiency anemia, in the second half of 2021 and to report initial data from both trials in 2022.

Selected Anticipated 2021 Corporate Milestones:

  • Report initial data from Part 1 of the Phase 2 clinical trial of KER-050 in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes in mid-2021
  • Initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial of KER-050 in patients with myelofibrosis in mid-2021
  • Initiate two Phase 2 clinical trials of KER-047, one in patients with iron deficiency anemia and one in patients with iron-refractory iron deficiency anemia, in the second half of 2021
  • Initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial of KER-012 in the second half of 2021

2020 Financial Results

Keros reported a net loss of $10.7 million for the fourth quarter and $45.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to a net loss of $2.8 million for the fourth quarter and $12.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase in net loss for the fourth quarter and the year was largely due to increased research and development efforts as well as the infrastructure to support operations as a publicly traded company.

Research and development expenses were $9.7 million for the fourth quarter and $33.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $4.2 million for the fourth quarter and $17.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase in research and development expense for the fourth quarter and the year was primarily due to additional preclinical, clinical and manufacturing activities, as well as an increase related to personnel expenses, including additional share-based compensation cost, driven primarily by increased headcount.

General and administrative expenses were $3.6 million for the fourth quarter and $12.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $1.1 million and $3.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in personnel expenses to support Keros' organizational growth, additional share-based compensation costs and an increase in professional fees to support Keros' transition to a public company.

Keros’ cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2020 was $265.9 million compared to $7.0 million as of December 31, 2019. Keros substantially extended its cash runway, largely by raising $55.8 million in net proceeds from its March 2020 Series C preferred stock offering, $100.1 million in net proceeds from its April 2020 initial public offering and $140.1 million in net proceeds from its November 2020 public offering. Keros expects that the cash and cash equivalents it had on hand at December 31, 2020 will fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the fourth quarter of 2023.

About Keros Therapeutics, Inc.

Keros is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematologic and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. Keros is a leader in understanding the role of the Transforming Growth Factor-Beta family of proteins, which are master regulators of red blood cell and platelet production as well as of the growth, repair and maintenance of muscle and bone. Keros’ lead protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and in patients with myelofibrosis. Keros’ lead small molecule product candidate, KER-047, is being developed for the treatment of anemia resulting from iron imbalance, as well as for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. Keros’ third product candidate, KER-012, is being developed for the treatment of disorders associated with bone loss, such as osteoporosis and osteogenesis imperfecta, and for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," “plans,” “potential,” "projects,” “would” and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of these forward-looking statements include statements concerning: Keros’ expectations regarding its growth, strategy, progress and timing of its preclinical studies and clinical trials for KER-050, KER-047 and KER-012, including its regulatory plans; the potential impact of COVID-19 on Keros’ ongoing and planned preclinical studies, clinical trials, business and operations; and Keros’ expected cash runway. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: Keros’ limited operating history and historical losses; Keros’ ability to raise additional funding to complete the development and any commercialization of its product candidates; Keros’ dependence on the success of its lead product candidates, KER-050 and KER-047; that Keros may be delayed in initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials; competition from third parties that are developing products for similar uses; Keros’ ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property; Keros’ dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, clinical trials and pre-clinical studies; and risks relating to the impact on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises.

These and other risks are described more fully in Keros’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on November 10, 2020, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, Keros undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Contact:
Julia Balanova
jbalanova@soleburytrout.com
646-378-2936

KEROS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

  THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31,   YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
REVENUE:              
Research collaboration revenue $       $ 2,500       $       $ 10,000    
Total revenue $       $ 2,500       $       $ 10,000    
OPERATING EXPENSES:              
Research and development $ (9,674 )     $ (4,161 )     $ (33,860 )     $ (17,379 )  
General and administrative $ (3,617 )     $ (1,067 )     $ (12,797 )     $ (3,184 )  
Total operating expenses $ (13,291 )     $ (5,228 )     $ (46,657 )     $ (20,563 )  
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS $ (13,291 )     $ (2,728 )     $ (46,657 )     $ (10,563 )  
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET:              
Interest expense, net $ (1 )     $ (1 )     $ (6 )     $ (8 )  
Research and development incentive income $ 2,460       $       $ 2,460       $ 558    
Change in fair value of preferred stock tranche obligation $       $ (78 )     $ (1,490 )     $ (2,564 )  
Other income (expense), net $ 156       $ 56       $ 160       $ 241    
Total other income (expense), net $ 2,615       $ (23 )     $ 1,124       $ (1,773 )  
Loss before income taxes $ (10,676 )     $ (2,751 )     $ (45,533 )     $ (12,336 )  
Income tax benefit $       $       $ 172       $    
Net loss $ (10,676 )     $ (2,751 )     $ (45,361 )     $ (12,336 )  
Net loss attributable to common stockholders—basic and diluted $ (10,676 )     $ (3,201 )     $ (45,361 )     $ (14,136 )  
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders—basic and diluted $ (0.49 )     $ (1.32 )     $ (2.93 )     $ (6.08 )  
Weighted-average common stock outstanding—basic and diluted   21,623,123         2,416,387         15,506,397         2,326,857    
               


KEROS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

  DECEMBER 31,
  2020   2019
       
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 265,876       $ 7,020    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,850       381    
Deferred initial public offering costs       604    
Research and development incentive receivable       922    
Total current assets 267,726       8,927    
Operating lease right-of-use assets 878       1,205    
Property and equipment, net 724       708    
Restricted cash 115       115    
TOTAL ASSETS $ 269,443       $ 10,955    
LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT      
CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Accounts payable $ 2,149       $ 2,088    
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 423       376    
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,612       2,022    
Total current liabilities 7,184       4,486    
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 476       899    
Preferred stock tranche liability       4,956    
Other liabilities 62       119    
Total liabilities 7,722       10,460    
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES      
Series A convertible preferred stock, par value of $0.0001 per share; 0 and 10,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; 0 and 4,607,652 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; liquidation and redemption value of $0 as of December 31, 2020       9,891    
Series A-1 convertible preferred stock, par value of $0.0001 per share; 0 and 800,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; 0 and 368,612 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; liquidation and redemption value of $0 as of December 31, 2020       944    
Series B-1 convertible preferred stock, par value of $0.0001 per share; 0 and 3,427,004 shares authorized as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; 0 and 1,579,043 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; liquidation and redemption value of $0 as of December 31, 2020       9,106    
STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT:      
Common stock, par value of $0.0001 per share; 200,000,000 and 27,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; 23,192,866 and 2,429,705 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 2       1    
Additional paid-in capital 326,730       203    
Accumulated deficit (65,011 )     (19,650 )  
Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 261,721       (19,446 )  
TOTAL LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT $ 269,443       $ 10,955    

 


Keros Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Keros Therapeutics Reports Recent Business Highlights and Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results LEXINGTON, Mass., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Giyani Closes Bought Deal Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately C$11.5 Million
Director/PDMR Shareholding
II-VI Incorporated Maintains its Current Proposal for Coherent
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Appliqate’s Hybrid event company ELEV8 Dives into The Future of Digital Assets with Michael ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
Keros Therapeutics Presents Results from Preclinical Studies of KER-050 and ALK2 Inhibitors at the European School of Haematology (ESH) 2nd Translational Research E-Conference
02.03.21
Keros Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences 2021 Virtual Conference