Monopar Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Recent Business Updates
Validive Phase 2b/3 VOICE Clinical Trial Commenced
Camsirubicin Phase 2 Clinical Trial Anticipated to Start in Q2 2021
MNPR-101-Conjugate Data Published in European Journal of Cancer
WILMETTE, Ill., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Monopar or the Company) (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, today announced fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results and recent business updates.
Recent Business Updates
Lead Product Candidate Validive
- Monopar’s Phase 2b/3 VOICE clinical trial of Validive (clonidine HCl mucobuccal tablet) for the prevention of severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients undergoing
chemoradiotherapy (CRT) for oropharyngeal cancer (OPC) dosed its first patient in February 2021 and is actively recruiting patients and initiating additional clinical trial sites. There is no
FDA-approved prevention or treatment for CRT-induced SOM.
- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) allowed patent claims for Validive, covering “Clonidine and/or clonidine derivatives for use in the prevention and/or
treatment of adverse side effects of chemotherapy.” This patent expands coverage on the potential use of Validive in cancer patients beyond earlier allowed claims specifically for the prevention of
oral mucositis in patients receiving CRT.
Camsirubicin
- The Phase 2 clinical trial of camsirubicin is anticipated to commence enrollment in the second quarter of 2021. Monopar’s clinical development collaborator, Grupo
Español de Investigación en Sarcomas (GEIS), will lead the multi-country, randomized, open-label Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating camsirubicin head-to-head against standard-of-care doxorubicin in
patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma (ASTS).
- The trial will begin with an open-label dose escalation “run-in” prior to the randomization portion of the trial. The primary endpoint of the trial will be
progression-free survival, with secondary endpoints including overall survival, response rate, and incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events.
- The USPTO allowed patent claims covering compositions of matter (2-pyrrilino camsirubicin) for a novel family of camsirubicin analogs. This patent expires in 2038,
not including any patent term extensions. The patent broadens Monopar’s camsirubicin portfolio and covers a pipeline of compounds designed to retain the potentially favorable non-cardiotoxic
chemical backbone of camsirubicin along with the potent broad-spectrum antitumor activity of doxorubicin. Preclinical evidence suggests that this new family of 2-pyrrilino camsirubicin analogs
could be active against doxorubicin-resistant tumor cells which may enable use in cancer types beyond those treatable with camsirubicin.
