Monopar Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Recent Business Updates

WILMETTE, Ill., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Monopar or the Company) (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, today announced fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results and recent business updates.