Acronis Unites with Industry Leaders to Publish the First Unified Cybersecurity Guide for Boards of Directors

Around the world, organizations are facing a tremendous increase in cyber risk.Acronis' research reveals that 31% of companies now experience a cyberattack atleast once a day (https://www.acronis.com/en-us/blog/posts/acronis-cyberthreats-report-2021-will-be-year-extortion) , a trend that's expected to skyrocket ascybercriminals employ AI and automation to increase the sophistication andeffectiveness of their attacks. Acronis also found evidence that more than 1,000companies globally had their data leaked following a ransomware attack in 2020 -a trend that's expected to accelerate as data exfiltration surpasses encryptionas the primary attack tactic for cybercriminals.The new Principles for Board Governance of Cyber Risk Report(https://www.weforum.org/reports/principles-for-board-governance-of-cyber-risk)shows how directors can improve their understanding of cyber risks to quicklyincorporate cyber-risk planning into their companies' overall strategy."Without a principled foundation for understanding and governing cyber risk atthe board level, risk responses have been piecemeal and security gaps haverisen," said Daniel Dobrygowski, Head of Governance and Trust at the WorldEconomic Forum Centre for Cybersecurity(https://www.weforum.org/platforms/the-centre-for-cybersecurity) . "Theseprinciples provide much needed foundations for directors in any industry orgeography. Cybersecurity is not just a technology problem; it is an economic andstrategy issue crucial for boards to address given the current environment."With insights from Acronis and other leaders in digital risk and cybersecurity,the expert-led team identified six principles that apply to a wider audience ofboards and management teams, specifically:1. Cybersecurity is a strategic business enabler2. Understand the economic drivers and impact of cyber risk3. Align cyber-risk management with business needs4. Ensure organizational design supports cybersecurity5. Incorporate cybersecurity expertise into board governance6. Encourage systemic resilience and collaboration"The Forum provides insights for leaders around the world, and in the moderndigital world, no issue deserves more attention than cyber risk management,"said SB Serguei Beloussov, Acronis CEO and Founder. "As a leader in cyberprotection, Acronis contributes expertise and research to the Forum's projectsand implements the Forum's guidance on risk management in our products."Contact:Andreas Rossbach | Cooperate Communications Manager Europe & Israel at AcronisEmail: mailto:andreas.rossbach@acronis.comMobile: +49 151 40767189Twitter:@rossbachacronisAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/144061/4873365OTS: Acronis