 

WRAP Releases New Bodycam Footage of Successful BolaWrap Use to Restrain Non-Compliant Subject

TEMPE, Ariz., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "WRAP") (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, released new bodycam footage of a successful BolaWrap deployment restraining a non-compliant subject.

On Wednesday, March 17, 2021, Glenwood Springs Police Department in Colorado responded to a male subject in crisis, running in traffic and endangering himself and other motorists. Bodycam footage of the incident can be viewed on the Company's YouTube channel here.

"This incident is an excellent example of the importance of providing officers with the best tools and best training to deal with the challenges they face each day involving people in crisis," said Mike Rothans, Chief Strategy Officer at Wrap and a retired Assistant Sheriff from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. "As soon as verbal commands ceased to be effective, the officer quickly utilized the BolaWrap from a significant distance to restrict the subject's mobility, preventing him from injury to himself or others. The officers then swarmed in to safely detain the subject without injury and get him the help he needed."

"This footage perfectly highlights why we created the BolaWrap remote restraint," said Woody Norris, inventor of the BolaWrap and Chief Technology Officer at WRAP. "Many of the people law enforcement encounter are in a crisis and are oblivious to the commands of an officer. Officers need a way to impede a person from walking or running away or advancing towards them without hurting the individual. With BolaWrap, officers can do just that and avoid escalation of encounters that can turn tragic. I am pleased to see the continued success of the BolaWrap in the field with a growing number of agencies."

Glenwood Springs PD announced their agency's acquisition of BolaWrap devices in February 2021. The release stated, "The general concept and adopted policy are to apply this tool before an event escalates, necessitating the need for higher levels of force to detain or arrest an individual."

To watch more bodycam footage of the BolaWrap in use, please visit: https://wrap.com/bodycam.

About WRAP
WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovating public safety technologies and services that deliver advanced solutions focused on avoiding escalation. The BolaWrap Remote Restraint device, WRAP's first product, is a patented, hand-held device that discharges a Kevlar tether to temporarily restrain from a safe distance. Through many field uses and growing adoption by agencies worldwide, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to safely detain persons without injury. WRAP Reality, the Company's virtual reality training system, is an immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform designed to empower first responders with the necessary knowledge to perform in the field. WRAP's headquarters are located in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

