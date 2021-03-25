 

Logica Ventures Corp. Announces Resignation of Directors

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logica Ventures Corp. (“Logica” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: LOG.P) announces resignation of directors Paul Mesburis and Robert Kidd. Mr. Kidd also resigned as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Munaf Ali, chairman of the board of directors of the Corporation stated, “We thank both Mr. Mesburis and Mr. Kidd for their service to the Corporation and wish them the best with their future endeavours.”

The Corporation is in the process of expediently appointing 2 new directors to the board and finding a suitable candidate for the role of Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the Corporation’s future plans and intentions and statements with respect to the election of new directors and executive officers. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Corporation cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

Logica Ventures Corp.
Munaf Ali, Director
Telephone: 416-831-3598
Email: ir@logicaventures.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.




