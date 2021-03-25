Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market to exhibit a CAGR above 4% over the forecast period (2021-2031) - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevalence of chronic diseases is constantly on the rise across the world. This is leading to a major health burden on governments and the society in general. Out of these, cardiovascular diseases make up around half of the total deaths caused by chronic diseases. According to the World Health Organization, in 2016, ischemic heart disease and stroke accounted for around 27% of total deaths, worldwide. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease was the third most cause of death in the same years. These non-communicable diseases were major causes of deaths globally, ranging from 37% in lower economies and 88% in countries with high income.

Rising cases of chronic diseases is surging the need for pharmaceutical products, thereby increasing the need for pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), especially small molecules.

Persistence Market Research predicts that the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market to exhibit a CAGR above 4% over the forecast period (2021-2031).

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Non-controlled substances hold over half of the small molecule API market share, making them the predominant growth contributing factor.

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, combined, to contribute over 70% of the market revenue.

Major markets for active pharmaceutical ingredients to be East Asia , South Asia , North America , and Europe .

, , , and . China and India to be the most lucrative markets for APIs.

and to be the most lucrative markets for APIs. Due to the impact of COVID-19, the API market saw a slight decline in growth in 2020, at 3.4%.

"Rising prevalence of chronic disorders and increasing research on small molecule APIs are expected to propel growth of the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market over the coming years," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Advancements in API Manufacturing

API manufacturing will require implementation of continuous new technologies and tools to speed up the process and deliver consistent quality products. Hence, major players are highly focused on the production of optimized APIs with technological advancements in processes such as powder handling, lyophilization, process control, continuous flow chemistry, and process control.