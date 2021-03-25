Techking Custom-made Tires Come to Full Play in Australia, Well Recognized by Rio Tinto and XCMG

KARRATHA, Australia, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equipped with Techking custom-made tires 23.5R25 ETD2S, XCMG XC958 high-end loaders arrived at Karratha, Western Australia in mid-January and began to transport ores to cargo ships for the purchaser Rio Tinto. In order to gather up user feedback on Techking custom-made tires, Techking Australia branch business personnel Steve Coles made a recent onsite visit to Rio Tinto.

The tire model is specially designed for XCMG XC9 series high-end loaders to undertake ore transportation tasks. By adopting proprietary formula and chevron patterns, these custom-made tires dramatically improve performance in cut resistance and sidewall overall strength, thus achieving a longer life cycle under special working conditions. Allen Zhuo, the XCMG field service engineer told Steve that "Techking tires and XCMG loaders have been put into use for Rio Tinto and work well at present".