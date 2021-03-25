Annual General Meeting of AB SKF

Due to the contagious Covid-19 and the authorities' regulations/guidance on avoiding gatherings of people, the general meeting was held without physical presence by shareholders exercising their voting rights only by postal voting.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Aktiebolaget SKF, parent company of the SKF Group, was held on Thursday, 25 March 2021.

The income statements and the balance sheets were adopted, together with the Board's proposal for distribution of dividend. A dividend of SEK 6.50 per share was approved. Tobe entitled to receive the dividend, shareholders must be recorded in the share register on 29 March 2021.

The Meeting resolved that the Board's fee for 2021 is to be in accordance with thefollowing:

a. an allotment of SEK 2,300,000 to the Chairman of the Board, and SEK 750,000 to each of the other Board members; and

b. an allotment for committee work of SEK 260,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, with SEK 190,000 to each of the other members of the Audit Committee, with SEK 150,000 to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and with SEK 120,000 to each of the other members of the Remuneration Committee.

A prerequisite for obtaining an allotment is that the Board member is elected by the General Meeting and is not employed by the company.

The following Board members were re-elected: Mr. Hans Stråberg, Mr. Hock Goh, Ms. Barb Samardzich, Ms. Colleen Repplier, Mr. Geert Follens, Mr. Håkan Buskhe and Ms. Susanna Schneeberger. Mr. Rickard Gustafson was newly elected as Board member.

Mr. Hans Stråberg was elected Chairman of the Board.

Deloitte was elected auditor.

The Meeting approved the Board's proposal to amend the Articles of Association.

The Meeting approved the Board's remuneration report and the Board's proposal for a resolution on SKF's Performance Share Programme 2021.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations

tel: 46 31 337 6576, mobile: 46 725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations

Patrik Stenberg, 46 31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/annual-general-meeting-of-ab-skf,c3313961

The following files are available for download: