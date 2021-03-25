 

Annual General Meeting of AB SKF

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 13:32  |  24   |   |   

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Aktiebolaget SKF, parent company of the SKF Group, was held on Thursday, 25 March 2021.

Due to the contagious Covid-19 and the authorities' regulations/guidance on avoiding gatherings of people, the general meeting was held without physical presence by shareholders exercising their voting rights only by postal voting.

The income statements and the balance sheets were adopted, together with the Board's proposal for distribution of dividend. A dividend of SEK 6.50 per share was approved. Tobe entitled to receive the dividend, shareholders must be recorded in the share register on 29 March 2021.

The Meeting resolved that the Board's fee for 2021 is to be in accordance with thefollowing:

a.   an allotment of SEK 2,300,000 to the Chairman of the Board, and SEK 750,000 to each of the other Board members; and

b.   an allotment for committee work of SEK 260,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, with SEK 190,000 to each of the other members of the Audit Committee, with SEK 150,000 to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and with SEK 120,000 to each of the other members of the Remuneration Committee.

A prerequisite for obtaining an allotment is that the Board member is elected by the General Meeting and is not employed by the company.

The following Board members were re-elected: Mr. Hans Stråberg, Mr. Hock Goh, Ms. Barb Samardzich, Ms. Colleen Repplier, Mr. Geert Follens, Mr. Håkan Buskhe and Ms. Susanna Schneeberger. Mr. Rickard Gustafson was newly elected as Board member.

Mr. Hans Stråberg was elected Chairman of the Board.

Deloitte was elected auditor.

The Meeting approved the Board's proposal to amend the Articles of Association.

The Meeting approved the Board's remuneration report and the Board's proposal for a resolution on SKF's Performance Share Programme 2021.

Aktiebolaget SKF

      (publ)

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: 46 31 337 6576, mobile: 46 725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com 

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations

Patrik Stenberg, 46 31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/annual-general-meeting-of-ab-skf,c3313961

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3313961/1392624.pdf

Release



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Annual General Meeting of AB SKF GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Annual General Meeting of Aktiebolaget SKF, parent company of the SKF Group, was held on Thursday, 25 March 2021. Due to the contagious Covid-19 and the authorities' regulations/guidance on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Anticipated to Soar Modestly with a CAGR 7.21% During the ...
Commercial Security System Market Worth $ 376.34 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 8.54% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Smart Shelves Market worth $7.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Heightening Spend On Healthcare and Rising Cases of Cardiovascular Diseases to Bring Profitable Growth Opportunities across the Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market between 2019 and 2027: TMR
2021 IECIE Shenzhen eCig Expo Upgraded Structure Thematic Zones
CNFree Chinese eBook Collections Debut at 2021 AAS Annual Conference
Notice of Annual General Meeting in ASSA ABLOY AB
One of Eddie Van Halen's Guitars is Being Auctioned Online by Former Fiancée at ...
Haier Smart Home Unveils World's First "Internet of Food" Smart Refrigerator Compliant with New IEC ...
Firmenich Singapore Leads on Equality in the Workplace, Reaching Next Level of Global EDGE ...
Titel
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity
Supply Chain Innovation and Tech Breakthroughs Set to Repair Broken PPE Pipeline
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
Psychedelic Drugs Market Ballooning Quickly Due to Increasing Frequency of Mental Disorders
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area