BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Termination of Fürstenberg bonds

In a letter dated November 25, 2020, Norddeutsche Landesbank - Girozentrale - Anstalt öffentlichen Rechts ("") declared that it would extraordinarily terminate the silent participation agreements it had concluded with the issuers of the capital notes ("") with effect from December 31, 2022.NORD/LB justifies its extraordinary termination of the silent participation agreements on November 25, 2020 by stating that the asset contributions (re-)financed by the issuers of the Fürstenberg bonds via the issue of the Fürstenberg bonds can no longer be attributed to core capital.At the time of the termination notice, the book value fell significantly short of the nominal amount of the asset contributions.If the extraordinary termination of the silent participation agreements were effective, the creditors of the Fürstenberg bonds would lose significantly more than half of the capital provided to NORD/LB.However, in our legal opinion, the extraordinary termination of the silent partnership agreements is invalid for a number of reasons.The provisions of the identically structured silent partnership agreements require in each case that a significant change in the tax or regulatory treatment of the contributions and their participation in profits and losses occurs and that the parties to the silent partnership agreements have entered into amicable negotiations for the purpose of adjusting the silent partnership agreement to the changed legal situation prior to extraordinary termination.In our legal opinion, none of these conditions were met at the time of termination.The implementation of Basel III, which NORD/LB is seeking to justify for the extraordinary termination it has now declared on November 25, 2020, dates back years. In its capacity as a capital provider, NORD/LB had itself entered into negotiations on the adjustment of contracts with contractual partners in which it had invested as a silent partner at an early stage before the implementation of Basel III. It is therefore all the more surprising that NORD/LB, apparently in an effort to avoid its liabilities to its creditors, is now invoking this implementation of Basel III that took place years ago for the extraordinary termination of the silent participation agreements.