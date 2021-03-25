CDW Welcomes Sanjay Mehrotra and Anthony Foxx to Board of Directors; Thanks Retiring Board Members Steven Alesio, Barry Allen & Benjamin Chereskin

Mehrotra is president and chief executive officer and a board member of Micron Technology, Inc., a world leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. He joined Micron after a long and distinguished career at SanDisk Corporation, a company he co-founded and led from a start-up to the Fortune 500 and its eventual sale to Western Digital Corp. “Sanjay is an inventor, entrepreneur and transformative leader who will bring a great new dimension to our Board,” said Christine A. Leahy, president and chief executive officer, CDW. Mehrotra’s appointment follows the addition of Anthony Foxx to the board in January 2021. Foxx, chief policy officer and senior advisor to the president and chief executive officer of Lyft, was previously U.S. Secretary of Transportation and Mayor of Charlotte, North Carolina.

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers, today announced the appointment of Sanjay Mehrotra to its board of directors, effective March 24, 2021. The company also celebrated the contributions of retiring board members Steven Alesio, Barry Allen and Benjamin Chereskin.

“I’m pleased to welcome two proven visionaries to our board,” Leahy continued. “Sanjay and Anthony are both at the forefront of technology change and innovation, driving outcomes for society’s future needs. Their unique perspectives and broad experiences will benefit CDW as we continue innovating for our customers, investing in our coworkers and growing our business.”

Mehrotra earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering and computer science from the University of California, Berkeley and is a graduate of the Stanford Graduate School of Business Executive Program (SEP). He served on the board of directors of SanDisk Corporation from 1988 to 2016 and Cavium, Inc., from 2009 to 2018. Mehrotra holds more than 70 patents and has published articles in the areas of nonvolatile memory design and flash memory systems.

The company also announced that Steven Alesio, Barry Allen and Benjamin Chereskin will retire from CDW’s board of directors immediately prior to CDW’s 2021 annual meeting of stockholders on May 20, 2021, consistent with the Company’s policy on term limits. Effective upon these retirements, CDW’s board of directors has determined to decrease the size of the board to ten directors.

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Steve, Barry and Ben,” said Leahy. “Their indelible impact is reflected in the exceptional long-term value created for all of our CDW stakeholders during their distinguished tenures. We are grateful for their service.”

“Today’s announcements highlight the value of having a diverse and committed board of directors, whose contributions create a meaningful impact and set the stage for reaching new heights,” said David W. Nelms, chairman of the board, CDW. “We’re thrilled to have Sanjay and Anthony join our board of directors and know their expertise in technology and innovation will greatly benefit CDW. And, on behalf of the entire board, I want to extend deep appreciation to our retiring board members, Steve, Barry and Ben, whose contributions will continue to benefit CDW in the future.”

