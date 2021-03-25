 

CDW Welcomes Sanjay Mehrotra and Anthony Foxx to Board of Directors; Thanks Retiring Board Members Steven Alesio, Barry Allen & Benjamin Chereskin

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 13:30  |  16   |   |   

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers, today announced the appointment of Sanjay Mehrotra to its board of directors, effective March 24, 2021. The company also celebrated the contributions of retiring board members Steven Alesio, Barry Allen and Benjamin Chereskin.

Mehrotra is president and chief executive officer and a board member of Micron Technology, Inc., a world leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. He joined Micron after a long and distinguished career at SanDisk Corporation, a company he co-founded and led from a start-up to the Fortune 500 and its eventual sale to Western Digital Corp. “Sanjay is an inventor, entrepreneur and transformative leader who will bring a great new dimension to our Board,” said Christine A. Leahy, president and chief executive officer, CDW. Mehrotra’s appointment follows the addition of Anthony Foxx to the board in January 2021. Foxx, chief policy officer and senior advisor to the president and chief executive officer of Lyft, was previously U.S. Secretary of Transportation and Mayor of Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I’m pleased to welcome two proven visionaries to our board,” Leahy continued. “Sanjay and Anthony are both at the forefront of technology change and innovation, driving outcomes for society’s future needs. Their unique perspectives and broad experiences will benefit CDW as we continue innovating for our customers, investing in our coworkers and growing our business.”

Mehrotra earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering and computer science from the University of California, Berkeley and is a graduate of the Stanford Graduate School of Business Executive Program (SEP). He served on the board of directors of SanDisk Corporation from 1988 to 2016 and Cavium, Inc., from 2009 to 2018. Mehrotra holds more than 70 patents and has published articles in the areas of nonvolatile memory design and flash memory systems.

The company also announced that Steven Alesio, Barry Allen and Benjamin Chereskin will retire from CDW’s board of directors immediately prior to CDW’s 2021 annual meeting of stockholders on May 20, 2021, consistent with the Company’s policy on term limits. Effective upon these retirements, CDW’s board of directors has determined to decrease the size of the board to ten directors.

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Steve, Barry and Ben,” said Leahy. “Their indelible impact is reflected in the exceptional long-term value created for all of our CDW stakeholders during their distinguished tenures. We are grateful for their service.”

“Today’s announcements highlight the value of having a diverse and committed board of directors, whose contributions create a meaningful impact and set the stage for reaching new heights,” said David W. Nelms, chairman of the board, CDW. “We’re thrilled to have Sanjay and Anthony join our board of directors and know their expertise in technology and innovation will greatly benefit CDW. And, on behalf of the entire board, I want to extend deep appreciation to our retiring board members, Steve, Barry and Ben, whose contributions will continue to benefit CDW in the future.”

For more information about CDW’s board of directors, please visit the About Us section of the company’s website.

About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs approximately 10,000 coworkers. For the year ended December 31, 2020, CDW generated Net sales over $18 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

CDWPR-CO

CDW (New) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CDW Welcomes Sanjay Mehrotra and Anthony Foxx to Board of Directors; Thanks Retiring Board Members Steven Alesio, Barry Allen & Benjamin Chereskin CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers, today announced the appointment of Sanjay Mehrotra to its board of directors, effective …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
The Humana Foundation Awards Nearly $1 Million in a Second Year Investment to Kingsley House and ...
Amplitude Surgical – Limited Decline in Operating Performances in H1 2020-21
Vertex Receives Australian TGA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ...
VIZIO Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Cadence Successfully Tapes Out Tensilica SoC on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX Platform Using Adaptive Body ...
Total Gabon: News Release 2020 Financial Results
BALYO Pursues Its Collaboration With XPO Logistics in a Series of Tests of Intelligent Reach Truck ...
BlackRock Nominates Hans E. Vestberg to Board of Directors
Air Liquide: Combined General Meeting on May 4, 2021: Publication of the Notice of Meeting
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
Trinseo Announces Pricing of Senior Notes and Term Loans to Fund the Acquisition of Arkema’s PMMA ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
CDW Announces Acquisition of Amplified IT, a Leading Provider of Google Services, Solutions, and Software for Education Customers
24.02.21
CDW to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 2021 Technology, Media and Telecom Conference