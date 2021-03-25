Skillz Outlook Outperforms Analysts’ Expectations for First Quarter 2021 and Sets Date for Earnings Call

Skillz Inc . (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair competition to players worldwide, released its outlook for the first quarter ending March 31, 2021 today. The Company also announced that it will release its fiscal first quarter financial results on May 4, 2021 after the end of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Analyst Expectations (1) Skillz Outlook Revenue $72.2 - $79.6 million $80 million Adj. EBITDA (2) ($21.8) - ($24.5) million ($37) million MAU (3) 2.4 - 3.2 million 2.6 million Paying MAU (4) 0.442 - 0.469 million 0.45 million

(1) Range of analyst expectations from publicly available research reports published by Canaccord Genuity, Stifel, Wedbush Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, and UBS Securities Investment Bank.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss before interest, other non-operating expense or income, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, and further adjusted for stock-based compensation and other special items determined by management, including, but not limited to, fair value adjustments for certain financial liabilities (including derivatives) associated with debt and equity transactions and impairment charges as they are not indicative of business operations. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of this forward-looking measure because it is an estimate and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP will be provided in connection with reporting Q1 financial results.

(3) “Monthly Active Users” or “MAUs” means the number of end-users who entered into a paid or free contest hosted on Skillz’s platform at least once in a month, averaged over each month in the period.

(4) “Paying Monthly Active Users” or “pMAUs” means the number of end-users who entered into a paid contest hosted on Skillz’s platform at least once in a month, averaged over each month in the period.