II-VI Incorporated to Acquire Coherent, Creating Global Leader in Photonic Solutions, Compound Semiconductors, and Laser Technology and Systems
$250 million in annual cost synergies expected to be realized within 36 months of closing
Anticipated to be accretive to Non-GAAP EPS in second year following closing
PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, today announced that it is entering into a definitive agreement with Coherent, Inc. (Nasdaq: COHR), one of the world's leading providers of lasers, laser-based technologies and laser-based system solutions, under which II-VI will acquire all outstanding Coherent shares in a cash and stock transaction. Under the terms of the transaction, Coherent shareholders will receive $220.00 in cash and 0.91 of a share of II-VI common stock for each Coherent share.
“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Coherent to create a global leader in photonic solutions, compound semiconductors and laser technology and systems. Together, we will have significant opportunities to accelerate our growth through complementary technology platforms, strengthen our competitiveness by using our combined scale across the value chain, benefit from deeper market intelligence and expertise, and further diversify our businesses by end market and geography. Moreover, the combination of II-VI and Coherent will increase our collective exposure to irreversible megatrends for decades to come. We are excited to welcome the talented Coherent team to II-VI and look forward to working together to deliver significant value to all stakeholders, including both companies’ shareholders, customers, employees, and business partners,” said Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of II-VI.
Compelling Strategic and Financial Rationale
-
Creates a global leader of greater scale to address irreversible megatrends: Together, II-VI and Coherent will create a global leader in photonic
solutions, compound semiconductors, and laser technology and systems with approximately $4.1 billion in annual revenue, leveraging disruptive technology platforms operating at scale to address a
combined available market of approximately $25 billion.
-
Accelerates growth through complementary technology platforms: II-VI’s and Coherent’s complementary lasers, optics, and electronics technologies at the
subsystems and systems level will enable compelling solutions to accelerate growth in aerospace and defense, life sciences, and laser-additive manufacturing, while driving margin expansion and
profitability. In addition, a highly complementary geographic presence will enable the company to accelerate growth in key industrial markets in Asia.
