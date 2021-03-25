II-VI Incorporated to Acquire Coherent, Creating Global Leader in Photonic Solutions, Compound Semiconductors, and Laser Technology and Systems

$250 million in annual cost synergies expected to be realized within 36 months of closing

Anticipated to be accretive to Non-GAAP EPS in second year following closing

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, today announced that it is entering into a definitive agreement with Coherent, Inc. (Nasdaq: COHR), one of the world's leading providers of lasers, laser-based technologies and laser-based system solutions, under which II-VI will acquire all outstanding Coherent shares in a cash and stock transaction. Under the terms of the transaction, Coherent shareholders will receive $220.00 in cash and 0.91 of a share of II-VI common stock for each Coherent share.