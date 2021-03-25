 

II-VI Incorporated to Acquire Coherent, Creating Global Leader in Photonic Solutions, Compound Semiconductors, and Laser Technology and Systems

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 13:30  |  27   |   |   

$250 million in annual cost synergies expected to be realized within 36 months of closing
Anticipated to be accretive to Non-GAAP EPS in second year following closing

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, today announced that it is entering into a definitive agreement with Coherent, Inc. (Nasdaq: COHR), one of the world's leading providers of lasers, laser-based technologies and laser-based system solutions, under which II-VI will acquire all outstanding Coherent shares in a cash and stock transaction. Under the terms of the transaction, Coherent shareholders will receive $220.00 in cash and 0.91 of a share of II-VI common stock for each Coherent share.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Coherent to create a global leader in photonic solutions, compound semiconductors and laser technology and systems. Together, we will have significant opportunities to accelerate our growth through complementary technology platforms, strengthen our competitiveness by using our combined scale across the value chain, benefit from deeper market intelligence and expertise, and further diversify our businesses by end market and geography. Moreover, the combination of II-VI and Coherent will increase our collective exposure to irreversible megatrends for decades to come. We are excited to welcome the talented Coherent team to II-VI and look forward to working together to deliver significant value to all stakeholders, including both companies’ shareholders, customers, employees, and business partners,” said Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of II-VI.

Compelling Strategic and Financial Rationale

  • Creates a global leader of greater scale to address irreversible megatrends: Together, II-VI and Coherent will create a global leader in photonic solutions, compound semiconductors, and laser technology and systems with approximately $4.1 billion in annual revenue, leveraging disruptive technology platforms operating at scale to address a combined available market of approximately $25 billion.

  • Accelerates growth through complementary technology platforms: II-VI’s and Coherent’s complementary lasers, optics, and electronics technologies at the subsystems and systems level will enable compelling solutions to accelerate growth in aerospace and defense, life sciences, and laser-additive manufacturing, while driving margin expansion and profitability. In addition, a highly complementary geographic presence will enable the company to accelerate growth in key industrial markets in Asia.
    Seite 1 von 5
    II VI Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

II-VI Incorporated to Acquire Coherent, Creating Global Leader in Photonic Solutions, Compound Semiconductors, and Laser Technology and Systems $250 million in annual cost synergies expected to be realized within 36 months of closingAnticipated to be accretive to Non-GAAP EPS in second year following closing PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
II-VI Incorporated Maintains its Current Proposal for Coherent
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Appliqate’s Hybrid event company ELEV8 Dives into The Future of Digital Assets with Michael ...
MicroVision Announces Retirement of Board Member Yalon Farhi
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
II-VI Incorporated Maintains its Current Proposal for Coherent
18.03.21
II-VI Incorporated Confirms Revised Proposal to Acquire Coherent
18.03.21
II-VI Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in China for Industrial Laser Materials Processing
16.03.21
II-VI Incorporated Provides Detail on Proposed Equity Investment from Bain Capital
12.03.21
II-VI Incorporated Confirms Revised Proposal to Acquire Coherent
09.03.21
II-VI Incorporated to Webcast Conference Call Regarding Proposal to Acquire Coherent
08.03.21
II-VI Incorporated Revises Proposal to Acquire Coherent
05.03.21
II-VI Incorporated Presents New Product and Technology Capabilities at Photonics West and BiOS Digital Marketplace 2021
26.02.21
II-VI Incorporated to Double Manufacturing Capacity of Optical Filters for PCR Instrumentation and 5G Optical Access Over a Five-Year Investment
25.02.21
II-VI Incorporated Unveils VCSEL Flood Illuminator Modules for Driver and Occupancy Monitoring Systems in Vehicles

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
32
II-VI Incorporated