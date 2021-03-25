Aquestive Therapeutics Successfully Demonstrates Repeatable and Predictable Oral Sublingual Film Administration of Epinephrine

Provides in-depth scientific and clinical data in R&D event today at 9:00 am ET



Outlines data from two completed Phase 1 pharmacokinetic (PK) trials for AQST-108 (dipivefrin) sublingual film

Articulates development strategy for second prodrug candidate, AQST-109 sublingual film

Provides details on potential patent coverage to at least 2037

WARREN, N.J., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products that address patients’ unmet needs and solve therapeutic problems, will provide later this morning an in-depth overview of its systemic epinephrine drug delivery program combining its novel prodrug technology and its PharmFilm technology. At the R&D event, the management team and KOLs will share an extensive review of the science, clinical results, and development strategy associated with two prodrug candidates in development for the treatment of allergic reactions including anaphylaxis. Aquestive has submitted multiple U.S. and foreign patent applications that cover the technology and formulations for its two prodrug candidates, AQST-108 and AQST-109. If granted, Aquestive anticipates patent protection for both drug candidates through at least 2037.

“Aquestive is, we believe, the first and only company that has successfully demonstrated a repeatable and predictable capability for orally administering a film for the delivery of systemic epinephrine as indicated by the results from the two completed Phase 1 PK trials with AQST-108 that will be shared at today’s R&D event,” remarked Dan Barber, Chief Operating Officer of Aquestive. “We have taken the learnings from the AQST-108 studies regarding absorption and conversion and have applied them to the development of our second generation prodrug, AQST-109. We plan to commence a Phase 1 PK trial with AQST-109 and anticipate a topline data readout in the second half of 2021.”

“Today is an exciting day for the Aquestive team,” said Keith Kendall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aquestive. “Now that we have completed the submission of our initial patent applications, we are thrilled to provide our various stakeholders more insight into our scientific and clinical efforts to develop treatments for anaphylaxis. As we will discuss during our R&D event today, patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers remain highly interested in non-invasive routes of delivery for systemic epinephrine. Our surveys show that 80% of patients surveyed are interested in PharmFilm replacing their current medical device and 96% of patients surveyed believe that PharmFilm would be easier to administer during an emergency situation when compared to their current medical device.”