 

NaturalShrimp, Inc. Begins Stocking Shrimp at NaturalShrimp-Iowa Facilities

Dallas, Texas, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), the aqua-tech Company that has developed and patented the first commercially-operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), has begun stocking its NaturalShrimp-Iowa facilities with post larvae (PL) shrimp. All three Iowa facilities will utilize the patented platform technology filtration equipment designed and developed by NaturalShrimp.

The Company will continuously stock the Blairsburg nursery facility with PLs for later transfer to the 270,000 square foot Webster City growout facility. Similar to the La Coste facility in Texas, the NaturalShrimp-Iowa facility will yield weekly harvests once it is operating at full capacity. This location will service the major metropolitan areas in the Midwest, including Chicago.

“We are pleased that our Iowa location has come online so quickly,” said Gerald Easterling, CEO of NaturalShrimp. “These facilities provide the Company with the opportunity to be the largest fresh locally grown shrimp distributor in the United States. Having announced last month that our La Coste facility has stocked multiple tanks, we are confident that our growth trajectory remains in line for both our internal growth projections and our corporate objectives to become a global leader in aqua-tech,” added Mr. Easterling.

ABOUT NATURALSHRIMP: NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aqua-tech Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements." The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control, and could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those described. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These statements include statements regarding moving forward with executing the Company's global growth strategy. The statements are based upon current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict. The Company is providing this information as of the date of this press release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the Risk Factors and other information set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-Q filed on February 15, 2021, and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:
Paul Knopick
pknopick@eandecommunications.com
940.262.3584
SOURCE: NaturalShrimp


