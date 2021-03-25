 

National MI Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 13:41  |  22   |   |   

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: NMIH) was recently named to Fortune magazine’s list of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance for small- and medium-sized companies. This is the fifth time that National MI has been named to the highly competitive list.

Fortune partners with Great Place to Work to come up with the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance list. The list is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 840,000 current employees across the country. Great Place to Work, a global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback.

“National MI is honored to be recognized among the best workplaces by Fortune for the fifth time,” said Claudia Merkle, CEO of National MI. “We believe our unique culture is a competitive advantage. By creating an environment that fosters trust, collaboration, mutual respect and creativity, we have been able to attract and retain the best talent and build a team of people who always do their best for our customers, our shareholders and each other.”

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

Great Place to Work evaluated more than 50 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included employee pride in the organization’s community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning.

“Being named to the Fortune list demonstrates our deep-seated commitment to providing strong support, opportunities for advancement and competitive benefits to everyone at National MI,” said Mary Lee Sharp, the company’s chief human resources officer. “This was especially evident during the pandemic, when we quickly ensured our employees were able to work remotely and safely.”

National MI has grown steadily since the company was founded in 2013. In 2020, the company helped over 250,000 borrowers gain access to housing, expanded its customer franchise to nearly 1,200 lenders across the country, achieved record new insurance written of $63 billion, grew its high-quality insured portfolio to a record $111 billion and increased its capital position to $1.8 billion.

About National MI
National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Press Contact
Mary McGarity
Strategic Vantage Mortgage Public Relations
(203) 260-5476
MaryMcGarity@StrategicVantage.com

Investor Contact
John M. Swenson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
john.swenson@nationalmi.com 
(510) 788-8417


NMI Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

National MI Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: NMIH) was recently named to Fortune magazine’s list of the Best Workplaces in Financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
II-VI Incorporated Maintains its Current Proposal for Coherent
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Appliqate’s Hybrid event company ELEV8 Dives into The Future of Digital Assets with Michael ...
MicroVision Announces Retirement of Board Member Yalon Farhi
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
NMI Holdings, Inc. Releases Monthly Operating Statistics for February 2021
02.03.21
National MI Integrates with Mortech’s Product and Pricing Engine