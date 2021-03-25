KULR Technology Group’s President and COO Interviewed By Proactive Investors

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keith Cochran, President and COO of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KULR) (the “Company” or “KULR”), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, was recently interviewed by Proactive Investors, an international financial media company. In the interview, Mr. Cochran provides an overview of his recent appointment as President and COO of KULR Technology Group and about his background, including having previously served as Senior Vice President of Jabil Greenpoint’s (NYSE: JBL) Global Business Units in Singapore, where he led the $3.7 billion revenue smartphone technology division. Under his management, he oversaw a team employing over 65,000 people in the United States and Asia, managed over 45 original equipment manufacturers simultaneously, served as Country Manager in India and Brazil, and was the recipient of multiple Supplier of the Year awards. Cochran concluded the interview with an update on the recently announced long-term technology and developmental partnership with Andretti Technologies (ATEC), the advanced technology arm of Andretti Autosport, founded by Michael Andretti.

