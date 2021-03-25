 

Cybin Inc. (NEO CYBN) in Prime Position as Interest in Psychedelic Medicine Surges

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWireCybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “Science Drives Surging Interest in Psychedelic Therapeutics,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/3IBl7

The push for psychedelic medicine is surging across North America and around the world. Scientific evidence supports the life-changing impact this safe and natural alternative has in treating mental illness of all types. New research from a number of organizations, including Johns Hopkins in Baltimore and Imperial College in London, which revealed that patients with depressive disorders had a clinically significant positive response to psilocybin-assisted therapy, may represent a therapeutic breakthrough in treating multiple neurological disorders. As research expands, so does support for the revolutionary treatment, which has actually been around for centuries. As seen before, anecdotal opinions often trigger scientific research which then, with validation, drives growth in the industry as well investor interest.

That’s exactly what’s occurring in the psychedelic therapeutics space, major upticks in both new companies entering the space as well as investors excited about the possibilities. Potential stakeholders in this game-changing new market are looking for companies that can weather the complex and expensive process of running clinical trials and bringing a drug to market. A leader in psychedelic therapeutic research and drug development, Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN) (OTCQB: CLXPF) has a strong clinical pipeline with phase 2 trials underway, holds ten provisional patents, and boasts a proven leadership and a time-tested tradition.

About Cybin Inc.

Cybin is a mushroom life-science company advancing psychedelic and nutraceutical-based products. The company expects to launch psilocybin-based products in jurisdictions where the substance is not prohibited. Simultaneously, the company is structuring and supporting clinical studies across North America and other regions through strategic academic and institutional partnerships.

For more information about the company, visit www.Cybin.com

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CYBN are available in the company’s newsroom at http://nnw.fm/Cybin

