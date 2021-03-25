 

Stifel Hires Thierry Perrein as Managing Director in Fixed Income Capital Markets Group

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 13:30  |  29   |   |   

Top-Ranked Analyst to Provide Coverage of Financials and REITs

ST. LOUIS, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) today announced the hiring of Thierry Perrein as a Managing Director in the Fixed Income Capital Markets group. He is responsible for covering Financials and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), based out of Stifel’s New York office.

Mr. Perrein joins Stifel from Wells Fargo Securities, where he was a Managing Director and the firm’s leading authority on research of REITs and commercial real estate companies. His prior experience includes serving as Managing Director at Credit Suisse in the Real Estate Investment Banking division, where he was also Senior Analyst/Head of Financials in high-grade fixed income research. Earlier in his career, Mr. Perrein spent eight years at Moody’s Investor Service as the Lead Analyst for REITs and other commercial real estate firms. There, he pioneered the global standard for the REIT capital structure that led to the successful development of the REIT unsecured institutional bond market.

For two decades, Mr. Perrein has also been a top-ranked analyst in the Institutional Investor All-Star Fixed Income Analyst rankings, where he was voted “First Team” for REITs for 15 years.

“We are ecstatic to have someone of Thierry’s caliber joining Stifel,” said Eric Needleman, Global Head of Fixed Income at Stifel. “We continue making investments in the business, resulting in our ability to offer bulge-bracket capabilities and services that truly differentiate us from many of our competitors.”

Stifel, in 2020, became the highest ranked non-bulge bracket firm in Institutional Investor’s annual Global Fixed Income Research Survey and achieved top five rankings in both Investment Grade and High Yield Research.

Mr. Perrein’s arrival is the latest in a string of new hires across Stifel’s fixed income credit platform. Chris Castelli, a corporate trader from Barclays, and Ed Jobst, a sovereign trader from HSBC, recently joined the Emerging Markets team. Nicole Mauro, formerly of Susquehanna Investment Group, joined the Investment Grade Sales group, and within the past year Stifel also hired five senior traders and sales professionals to bolster the firm’s Leveraged Loans and GBP businesses in Europe.

Stifel Company Information
Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Media Contact
Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447
shapiron@stifel.com

Jeff Preis, (212) 271-3749
preisj@stifel.com


Stifel Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stifel Hires Thierry Perrein as Managing Director in Fixed Income Capital Markets Group Top-Ranked Analyst to Provide Coverage of Financials and REITsST. LOUIS, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) today announced the hiring of Thierry Perrein as a Managing Director in the Fixed Income Capital Markets group. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
II-VI Incorporated Maintains its Current Proposal for Coherent
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Appliqate’s Hybrid event company ELEV8 Dives into The Future of Digital Assets with Michael ...
MicroVision Announces Retirement of Board Member Yalon Farhi
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Stifel To Refocus Century Securities Subsidiary
11.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate Stifel Financial Corp.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – SF
26.02.21
Haeggquist & Eck, LLP Is Investigating Claims Against Stifel Financial Corp.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty
24.02.21
Stifel Financial to Present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum