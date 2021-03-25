 

Albireo Announces First Patients Dosed in Two New Studies

– Dosed first patients in Phase 1 study with new product candidate A3907 –

– First patient dosed in ASSERT global Phase 3 study of odevixibat for Alagille syndrome –

– EMA & FDA reviewing odevixibat for PFIC, currently no plans for FDA advisory committee meeting –

– Achievement of important clinical milestones tracks to guidance, demonstrates expansion beyond PFIC –

BOSTON, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a clinical-stage rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced progress in two key clinical trials designed to further the Company’s efforts to deliver life-changing drugs to children and adults living with rare liver diseases. Furthering the Company’s goal of advancing multiple approaches for modulating bile acids, Albireo initiated a Phase 1 study with a new compound, A3907, an oral systemic apical sodium-dependent bile acid transporter (ASBT) inhibitor. A3907 is being developed for adult cholestatic liver diseases such as primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Due to high oral bioavailability, A3907 can inhibit ASBT in the intestine and kidney, with the potential to increase elimination of bile acids by both fecal and urinary excretion. By using dual pathway diversion of bile acids, next generation modulators like A3907 seek to increase efficacy without the dose limiting diarrhea seen with bile acid transport inhibitors today.

“Reaching a new milestone with the first patients dosed in our Phase 1 A3907 study represents an important pipeline development for Albireo, reinforcing our scientific leadership in bile acid modulation and ambition to expand into adult liver disease,” said Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer of Albireo. “Simultaneously, we are focused on our ambition of building odevixibat into a globally available billion-dollar product by the end of the decade, and by dosing our first patient in the ASSERT study we’ve shown great progress in the mission to provide a new drug option to treat rare cholestatic liver diseases.”

The Phase 1 study is a first-in-human, double-blind, single and multiple ascending dose study in healthy adult subjects to investigate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of an A3907 oral formulation. In pre-clinical studies, A3907 showed high systemic exposure and increased level of urinary bile acid secretion in mice, and in a mice model of cholestasis and sclerosing cholangitis, A3907 decreased serum bile acids, and reduced plasma levels of transaminases as well as markers for cell damage and fibrosis. Topline data for the Phase 1 study is anticipated in the second half of 2021, with subsequent initiation of Phase 2 in 2022. Beyond A3907, the Company also recently selected new development candidate A2342, an oral systemic sodium-taurocholate co-transporting peptide (NTCP) inhibitor for viral disease and cholestatic diseases and is moving ahead with IND-enabling studies.

