Safe-T Partners with Philemon Security USA for the Distribution of its ZoneZero Solution in North America

Philemon to be Safe-T’s Lead Distributor in North America Targeting the $92 Billion Government IT Sector

HERZLIYA, Israel , March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd . (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Safe-T Data A.R Ltd., and Philemon Security USA have signed a distribution agreement to offer Safe-T’s ZoneZero solutions to the Federal agencies and commercial markets with system integrators, managed security service providers and tier one and two resellers in North America. Philemon will become Safe-T’s lead distributor in North America.



“Our innovative ZoneZero solution is an ideal fit for Philemon’s partners and end customers’ profile, and their commitment to supply the market with the most advanced cybersecurity solutions," said Avi Rubinstein, Safe-T’s Chief Business Officer. "As federal agencies become a popular target for hackers, we believe that our solutions, coupled with Philemon’s considerable experience in this sector, can bring significant benefits for both companies.”

Keith Mortier, Chief Executive Officer of Philemon Security, added, “Safe-T offers extensive enrichment, surpassing currently available cybersecurity access measures over networks. Network Security is the key focus for Philemon, and we searched for a partner that would enhance and complete our solution. Safe-T’s products on their own would significantly augment customers' current security posture of most corporate networks. We see immediate market benefits especially during the current climate where remote work is rapidly becoming the norm of working life. More importantly, Philemon also sees Safe-T as the prime vendor of Network Security in Philemon’s portfolio.”

About Philemon security

Philemon Security was established to help secure our most precious business assets from threat actors all around the world to ensure safe computing and data protection. To accomplish this, we form alliances and relationships that make sense to our customers. For more information, please visit www.philemonsecurity.com .

About Safe-T

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of access solutions and intelligent data collection.

Our cloud and on-premises solutions mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s zero trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.