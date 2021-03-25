NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “The Move to e-Learning Is Heating Up.”

There’s no doubt the e-learning market is booming, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platforms are marching in tandem. In the highly lucrative SaaS business model, software is licensed on a subscription basis and is centrally hosted. Each new customer presents a long-term recurring revenue opportunity, and most SaaS companies achieve eye-popping gross margins in the 70%–80% range. In the last 10 years, SaaS adoption has surged, and e-learning looks to be the next frontier. ...





Riding a tsunami of SaaS and e-learning growth, AI software company Amesite Inc . ( NASDAQ: AMST) is a disruptive SaaS platform in a space that badly needs solutions. Amesite utilizes machine learning algorithms that can identify and enhance the learning patterns of people. This pattern recognition can personalize the content for each individual and entire organizations. The failures of pandemic-forced online learning exposed the difficulties and vast disparities between in-person and online-learning as well as the desperate need for improvements. All the while, businesses continue to struggle to effectively train workers and seek solutions that address their complex individual needs. Amesite’s platform technology provides the solutions.

About Amesite Inc.



Amesite is a high-tech artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based platform and content creation services for business, university and K-12 learning and upskilling. Amesite-offered courses and programs are branded to our customers. For more information, visit www.Amesite.com .

