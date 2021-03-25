 

Align Technology’s Invisalign Brand is the Official Smile Partner of U.S. Ski & Snowboard

U.S. Ski & Snowboard Athletes to Join the Invisalign Smile Squad

TEMPE, Ariz., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN), makers of the Invisalign clear aligner system, today announced a partnership with U.S. Ski & Snowboard, making the Invisalign brand the Official Smile of U.S. Ski & Snowboard, the Olympic national governing body of ski and snowboard sports in the United States. The multi-year, worldwide sponsorship includes development of original Invisalign branded content across social media channels and for the U.S. Ski & Snowboard website. As part of the agreement, U.S. Ski & Snowboard will launch a program for athletes to join the Invisalign Smile Squad and receive Invisalign treatment and then share their Invisalign treatment experiences on their social media profiles.

“Smiles, skiing, and snowboarding go hand-in-hand, so we’re excited to connect with athletes from the U.S. Ski, Snowboard, and Freeski teams and their fans around the world,” said Kamal Bhandal, Align Technology vice president, Global Brand and Consumer Marketing. “Our purpose is transforming smiles and changing lives, and we admire these talented and inspirational athletes and their commitment to being the best in the world.  We look forward to working with U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes on the Invisalign Smile Squad and supporting their Invisalign treatment journeys as they come to life in their stories and experiences shared across media platforms.”

“We’re all smiles in announcing Align’s Technology’s Invisalign brand as our first-ever Official Smile Partner,” said Michael O’Conor, chief revenue officer for U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “Smiling confidently is a feeling our athletes know well, whether on the slopes or the top of the podium. We are excited to partner with a brand committed to using technology to change lives for the better, just as we are committed to supporting our athletes in their pursuit of excellence. We look forward to sharing our Invisalign Smile Squad stories and introducing the Invisalign brand to our fans around the world.”

“We welcome U.S. Snowboard Team athletes Jamie Anderson, Maddie Mastro and Red Gerard, and U.S. Freeski Team athlete David Wise to the Invisalign Smile Squad and are excited to support their Invisalign treatment journey as they join over 9.6 million patients around the world who have used the Invisalign system to improve their smiles,” said Frank Quinn, Align Technology vice president and general manager, U.S. “We’re proud to be the Official Smile of U.S. Ski & Snowboard and to help Invisalign trained doctors transform the winning smiles of these great U.S. athletes.”

