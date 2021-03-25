SG Blocks Postpones Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

SG Blocks, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, announced today it has rescheduled the release of its financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter, which ended December 31, 2020. Additional information on the rescheduled Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 earnings conference call will be provided in advance of the date, once determined.

About SG Blocks:

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteelTM, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then is customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005520/en/