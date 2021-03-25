Goedeker’s Acquisition of Appliances Connection Stays on Track—Closes $5M Financing, Strengthening Working Capital to Acquire Inventory to Meet Rising Consumer Demand

“We are continuing to build on our orders and sales momentum leading into our acquisition of Appliances Connection and remain on target to complete the transaction in the second quarter. The underlying trends that have driven our double and triple-digit growth in recent months remain persistent, and we are in a great position to capitalize on the growing opportunities,” stated Doug Moore, CEO of Goedeker’s.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) (“Goedeker’s” or the “Company”), a one-stop e-commerce destination for appliances and furniture, announced today the closing of two 10% OID senior secured promissory notes, each with four-year warrants to purchase 200,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price of $12.00, for an aggregate of $5 million in gross proceeds and approximately $4.59 million in net proceeds.

“In advance of the pending acquisition of Appliances Connection, Goedeker’s chose to move quickly to buy more appliance inventory to meet the continued rising demand through the online channel. While product supply constraints in the industry remain ongoing, this financing gives us the capital to further expand our inventory and satisfy more customers in the near term,” continued Moore.

Albert Fouerti, President, Appliances Connection, stated, “We continue to share our excitement and support for the combined companies and look forward to working as one team. As we shared in our most recent press release, record orders and consumer interest at both companies is creating and will create a powerful force in the consumer appliance business.”

Full details of the financing are available in an 8-K filed on March 25, 2021.

About 1847 Goedeker Inc.

1847 Goedeker Inc. is an industry leading e-commerce destination for appliances, furniture, and home goods. Since its founding in 1951, Goedekers has transformed from a local brick and mortar operation serving the St. Louis metro area to a respected nationwide omnichannel retailer that offers one-stop shopping for national and global brands. While the Company maintains its St. Louis showroom, over 95% of sales are placed through its website (www.Goedekers.com).Goedekers provides visitors an easy to navigate shopping experience and offers more than 141,000 items organized by category and product features. Learn more at www.Goedekers.com.

About Appliances Connection

Founded in 2000, Appliances Connection is one of the leading retailers of household appliances with a 200,000 square foot warehouse in Hamilton, NJ and a 23,000 square foot showroom in Brooklyn, New York. Appliances Connection carries many household name brands, including Bosch, Cafe, Frigidaire Pro, Whirlpool, LG, and Samsung, and also carries many major luxury appliance brands such as Miele, Thermador, La Cornue, Dacor, Ilve, Wolf, Jenn-Air, Viking among others. Appliance Connection provides appliance installation services and appliance removal services. In addition to selling appliances, it also sells furniture, fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients.

