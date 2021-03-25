 

Allied Corp Increases Intellectual Property Protection by Filing Trademark for Pharma Product PSILONEX

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 13:55  |  40   |   |   

KELOWNA, British Columbia, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp. ("Allied" or the “Company”) (OTCQB: ALID) an international medical company focused on creating and providing health solutions to address today’s medical mental health issues is pleased to announce that it has successfully filed for trademark protection for its pharmaceutical product “PSILONEX.

PSILONEX is a proprietary formulation prescribed within a treatment path that involves both a pharmaceutical psilocybin-based formulation, followed by a daily cannabinoid maintenance period. PSILONEX is intended to be prescribed by a physician as “PSILONEX Rx,” followed by the cannabinoid daily therapy that can be purchased by the consumer in regions where it is legal to do so as “PSILONEX Daily,” Both of these products are currently being researched, developed and tested by Allied’s pharmaceutical development team.

The filed trademark protects Allied’s intellectual property for PSILONEX covering: chemical preparations for pharmaceutical or medical purposes, namely, for treating depression, anxiety, and PTSD, and for improving mental health; Nutraceuticals for the treatment of mental health disorders and conditions, including depression, anxiety, and PTSD; Nutraceuticals for use as a dietary supplement; Nutraceuticals for use as a dietary supplement for improving mental health; Pharmaceutical preparations and substances for the treatment of psychiatric diseases and disorders; Pharmaceutical preparations for the treatment and prevention of mental health disorders; Pharmaceuticals, namely, psychotropics; Dietary and nutritional supplements; Fungal extracts sold as a component ingredient of nutritional supplements and vitamins; Providing a website featuring information in the field of mental health and physical health, including living a healthy and disease-free life; Providing a website featuring information about health, wellness and nutrition; and Providing a website featuring information concerning alternative health and healing.

About Allied Corp. - https://allied.health/

Allied Corp. is an international heath and technology company with a mission to address today’s medical issues by researching, creating and producing targeted health solutions. Allied Corp. uses an evidence-informed scientific approach to make this mission possible through cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development, as well as, innovative plant and mushroom-based development of therapeutic products.

Seite 1 von 3
Allied Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allied Corp Increases Intellectual Property Protection by Filing Trademark for Pharma Product PSILONEX KELOWNA, British Columbia, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Allied Corp. ("Allied" or the “Company”) (OTCQB: ALID) an international medical company focused on creating and providing health solutions to address today’s medical mental health issues …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
II-VI Incorporated Maintains its Current Proposal for Coherent
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
Appliqate’s Hybrid event company ELEV8 Dives into The Future of Digital Assets with Michael ...
MicroVision Announces Retirement of Board Member Yalon Farhi
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
Allied Files Provisional Patent for Psilocybin Therapeutic Invention Seeking Drug Indication for Mental Health Depression and Anxiety Applications
09.03.21
Allied Corp. Receives ICA Approval for Psychoactive THC Strains
06.03.21
Allied Corp. Launches Strategic North American Public Relations and Marketing Campaign

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.06.20
2
Allied Corp. unterzeichnet Verkaufs-, Vertriebs- und Fertigungsvertrag mit MGC Pharma