Allied Corp Increases Intellectual Property Protection by Filing Trademark for Pharma Product PSILONEX
KELOWNA, British Columbia, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp.
("Allied" or the “Company”) (OTCQB: ALID) an international medical company focused on creating and providing health solutions to address today’s medical mental health issues is
pleased to announce that it has successfully filed for trademark protection for its pharmaceutical product “PSILONEX.”
PSILONEX is a proprietary formulation prescribed within a treatment path that involves both a pharmaceutical psilocybin-based formulation, followed by a daily cannabinoid maintenance period. PSILONEX is intended to be prescribed by a physician as “PSILONEX Rx,” followed by the cannabinoid daily therapy that can be purchased by the consumer in regions where it is legal to do so as “PSILONEX Daily,” Both of these products are currently being researched, developed and tested by Allied’s pharmaceutical development team.
The filed trademark protects Allied’s intellectual property for PSILONEX covering: chemical preparations for pharmaceutical or medical purposes, namely, for treating depression, anxiety, and
PTSD, and for improving mental health; Nutraceuticals for the treatment of mental health disorders and conditions, including depression, anxiety, and PTSD; Nutraceuticals for use as a dietary
supplement; Nutraceuticals for use as a dietary supplement for improving mental health; Pharmaceutical preparations and substances for the treatment of psychiatric diseases and disorders;
Pharmaceutical preparations for the treatment and prevention of mental health disorders; Pharmaceuticals, namely, psychotropics; Dietary and nutritional supplements; Fungal extracts sold as a
component ingredient of nutritional supplements and vitamins; Providing a website featuring information in the field of mental health and physical health, including living a healthy and
disease-free life; Providing a website featuring information about health, wellness and nutrition; and Providing a website featuring information concerning alternative health and healing.
About Allied Corp. - https://allied.health/
Allied Corp. is an international heath and technology company with a mission to address today’s medical issues by researching, creating and producing targeted health solutions. Allied Corp. uses an evidence-informed scientific approach to make this mission possible through cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development, as well as, innovative plant and mushroom-based development of therapeutic products.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare