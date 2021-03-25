Allied Corp Increases Intellectual Property Protection by Filing Trademark for Pharma Product PSILONEX

KELOWNA, British Columbia, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp . ("Allied" or the “Company”) (OTCQB: ALID) an international medical company focused on creating and providing health solutions to address today’s medical mental health issues is pleased to announce that it has successfully filed for trademark protection for its pharmaceutical product “PSILONEX.”



PSILONEX is a proprietary formulation prescribed within a treatment path that involves both a pharmaceutical psilocybin-based formulation, followed by a daily cannabinoid maintenance period. PSILONEX is intended to be prescribed by a physician as “PSILONEX Rx,” followed by the cannabinoid daily therapy that can be purchased by the consumer in regions where it is legal to do so as “PSILONEX Daily,” Both of these products are currently being researched, developed and tested by Allied’s pharmaceutical development team.