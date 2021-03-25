Deepest Hole Drilled at Loncor’s Adumbi Deposit Intersects Significant Widths and Grades in Multiple Gold Zones

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loncor Resources Inc. (" Loncor " or the " Company ") (TSX: "LN"; OTCQX: "LONCF”; FSE: "LO51") is pleased to announce further significant assay results from its drilling program within its 84.68%-owned Imbo Project in the eastern part of the Ngayu greenstone belt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The deepest borehole drilled to date at its flagship Adumbi deposit, LADD009 intersected 32.15 metres grading 6.17 grammes per tonne (g/t) gold (including 1.46 metres grading 94.77 g/t Au), 15.36 metres grading 3.73 g/t gold (including 5.89 metres grading 6.56 g/t Au), 5.00 metres grading 3.17 g/t gold and 7.45 metres grading 1.48 g/t gold.

Mineralized sections for borehole LADD009 are summarised in the table below:

Borehole Number From (m) To (m) Intersected

Width (m) Grade (g/t) Au LADD009 559.76 564.76 5.00 3.17 LADD009 581.90 614.05 32.15 6.17 LADD009

including 599.05 600.51 1.46 94.77 LADD009 629.56 644.92 15.36 3.73 LADD009

including 632.00 637.89 5.89 6.56 LADD009 650.50 657.95 7.45 1.48

Borehole LADD009 had an inclination of minus 75 degrees and azimuth of 218 degrees at the start of hole and regular measurements of inclination and azimuth were taken at 30 metre intervals down the hole. All core was orientated, and it is estimated that the true widths of the mineralised sections are approximately 82% of the intersected width. All intercepted grades are uncut with maximum internal dilution equal to or less than 4 metres of intersected width. Borehole LADD009 intersected the mineralization at a depth of approximately 140 metres below the open pit shell (see Figures 2 and 3 below). Boreholes LADD012 and LADD013 are currently being drilled (LADD011 was abandoned before reaching target depth due to mechanical problems and LADD013 is being drilled in its place).