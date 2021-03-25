Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Sbanken ASA Tap Issue ISIN NO0010920762 Tap Issue Sbanken ASA 21/24 FRN, ISIN NO0010920762, amount NOK 200.000.000,-. Outstanding amount NOK 500.000.000,-. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



