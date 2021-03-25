GTX Corp Begins Exporting Hearing Related Products and Rapid Antigen and Antibody Test Kits to the UK

GTX has built a network of partners that have been distributing many of its products through B2B Healthcare and Telehealth providers across Europe which supply, install and support Electronic Assistive Technology products and systems to the National Health Services and enabled care and support markets.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) (“GTX” or the “Company” ) , a pioneer in the field of wearable GPS human and asset tracking systems and a supplier of Health and Safety personal protective medical equipment “PPE”, announced today it will start exporting its Rapid Diagnostic Test-Kits for Antigens and Antibodies, along with hearing related products to distributors in the United Kingdom.

Phil Iles, Possum Sales Manager for UK & EIRE, stated “Since we originally launched the GPS SmartSoles and GPS Take-Along Tracker in the UK, we have been keen to explore other health & safety products from GTX. Possum only adds the most reliable and innovative equipment to our product portfolio which we believe will help people gain greater independence whilst providing loved ones with peace of mind. We believe adding hearing assisted technology to our current product line is a great addition to our growing product range.”

GTX entered the Hearing Health market in early 2020, right before COVID hit, with the launch of the patented noise reduction ear buds or NRBz, designed to reduce loud background noise by up to 40 dB’s, and now through its recently signed collaboration and reseller agreement with InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTC: INND) GTX will spearhead the international distribution for the hearing related products. Hearing loss from noise is the second most reported occupational illness for industrial workers. Close to 30 million people are exposed to dangerous noise in the US workplace, costing billions in treatments and lost productivity, the Veterans Association spends close to $1 billion a year in hearing loss disability payments.

Matthew Moore, CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc., commented, “We are proud to have partnered with GTX to offer our latest in Direct-to-Consumer Bluetooth App-Controlled Hearing Assistive Devices and related hearing health products. GTX’s Health and Safety Products, especially its personal hearing protection product NRBz, is right in line with InnerScope’s approach of offering Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Health Products. We believe our Hearing Products will be well received by GTX’s network of domestic and international distribution partners.