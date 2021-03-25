 

GTX Corp Begins Exporting Hearing Related Products and Rapid Antigen and Antibody Test Kits to the UK

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 13:48  |  24   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) (“GTX” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the field of wearable GPS human and asset tracking systems and a supplier of Health and Safety personal protective medical equipment “PPE”, announced today it will start exporting its Rapid Diagnostic Test-Kits for Antigens and Antibodies, along with hearing related products to distributors in the United Kingdom.

GTX has built a network of partners that have been distributing many of its products through B2B Healthcare and Telehealth providers across Europe which supply, install and support Electronic Assistive Technology products and systems to the National Health Services and enabled care and support markets.

Phil Iles, Possum Sales Manager for UK & EIRE, stated “Since we originally launched the GPS SmartSoles and GPS Take-Along Tracker in the UK, we have been keen to explore other health & safety products from GTX. Possum only adds the most reliable and innovative equipment to our product portfolio which we believe will help people gain greater independence whilst providing loved ones with peace of mind. We believe adding hearing assisted technology to our current product line is a great addition to our growing product range.”

GTX entered the Hearing Health market in early 2020, right before COVID hit, with the launch of the patented noise reduction ear buds or NRBz, designed to reduce loud background noise by up to 40 dB’s, and now through its recently signed collaboration and reseller agreement with InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTC: INND) GTX will spearhead the international distribution for the hearing related products. Hearing loss from noise is the second most reported occupational illness for industrial workers. Close to 30 million people are exposed to dangerous noise in the US workplace, costing billions in treatments and lost productivity, the Veterans Association spends close to $1 billion a year in hearing loss disability payments.

Matthew Moore, CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc., commented, “We are proud to have partnered with GTX to offer our latest in Direct-to-Consumer Bluetooth App-Controlled Hearing Assistive Devices and related hearing health products. GTX’s Health and Safety Products, especially its personal hearing protection product NRBz, is right in line with InnerScope’s approach of offering Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Health Products. We believe our Hearing Products will be well received by GTX’s network of domestic and international distribution partners.

Seite 1 von 3
GTX Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GTX Corp Begins Exporting Hearing Related Products and Rapid Antigen and Antibody Test Kits to the UK LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) (“GTX” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the field of wearable GPS human and asset tracking systems and a supplier of Health and Safety personal protective medical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
II-VI Incorporated Maintains its Current Proposal for Coherent
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
Appliqate’s Hybrid event company ELEV8 Dives into The Future of Digital Assets with Michael ...
MicroVision Announces Retirement of Board Member Yalon Farhi
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
GTX Corp Integrates Voice Assistant Capabilities into its GPS Location Platform