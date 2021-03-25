 

Jordan Babineaux, Entrepreneur, Sportscaster, Author, and Former Professional Football Player to be Spokesperson for Bank on 100 Million Campaign

Designed to encourage the private sector to evaluate employees and consumers with records more fairly 

BALTIMORE, MD, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GBBT), ("Global" or "the Company") the holding company of R3 Score an innovative provider of better-contextualized data to businesses for the 1-in-3 Americans living with a criminal record, and consumers with thin credit files, today announced that Jordan Babineaux, entrepreneur, author, sportscaster and former professional football player, has signed on to be a public spokesperson for the Bank on 100 Million campaign.  

Jordan Babineaux has demonstrated his commitment to criminal justice through his own efforts as a fair chance employer in his company Assure Ride. As a business owner, he understands and has experienced the challenges often associated with hiring employees with a criminal background. R3 Score is committed to providing the right risk analysis tools for the market; however, technology alone will not address all of the hurdles. Corporations must make a commitment to review policies, practices, and programming to better serve the 1-in-3 Americans living with a record. 

Commenting on the Bank on 100 Million Campaign, Jordan Babineaux said, “I learned firsthand just how challenging it is for people with criminal records when I tried to hire someone who I felt was the right person for the job, but due to State imposed regulations, I could not hire this person.  I was both perplexed and frustrated that I was not able to hire someone who I strongly believed was qualified and would make a good employee.  That sent me on a learning journey and activated me to leverage my social capital to bring about change. My Company, Assure Ride, is Banking on people with a criminal past and today, I am issuing a challenge to Seattle, WA businesses to join me in an effort to make hiring more inclusive for people with criminal records.

“We are looking for 10 companies based in the state of Washington or doing business in Washington to make a 2 year commitment and to pivot from existing practices to those that will allow us all to succeed in life.  What I know is when every person is given an opportunity to fairly compete for employment opportunities, and are placed in a position to have agency over their own lives, we all win,” said Babineaux.  

