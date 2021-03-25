Blood Purification Equipment Market to Reach $23.93 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.6% CAGR Allied Market Research
Rise in prevalence of metabolic & immune disorders and surge in incidences of diabetes & hypertension drive the growth of the global blood purification equipment market.
PORTLAND, Ore., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Blood Purification Equipment Market by Product Type(Portable and Stationary), Indication (Sepsis, Renal Diseases, and Others) and End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Dialysis Centers and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global blood purification equipment industry generated $14.62 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $23.93 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.
Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10668
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities
Rise in prevalence of metabolic & immune disorders and surge in incidences of diabetes & hypertension drive the growth of the global blood purification equipment market. However, health risks and high costs regarding blood purification equipment hinder the market growth. On the other hand, changes in preference of patients for home hemodialysis (HDD) and advancements in blood purification techniques present new opportunities in the coming years.
Covid-19 Scenario
- Manufacturing activity of the blood purification equipment has been hindered due to nationwide lockdowns imposed by many countries. The lockdown created challenges in raw material procurement, availability of skilled workers, and supply of components and consumables.
- During the post-lockdown, R&D activities to find innovative uses of blood purification in limiting transmission of coronavirus gained traction. Many companies have been seeking emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to utilize this equipment during the treatment of Covid-infected patients.
- Many manufacturers have ramped up the production of blood purification machines and systems to cater to unprecedented demands that may occur during the pandemic.
The portable segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period
0 Kommentare