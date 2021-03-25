Rise in prevalence of metabolic & immune disorders and surge in incidences of diabetes & hypertension drive the growth of the global blood purification equipment market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Blood Purification Equipment Market by Product Type(Portable and Stationary), Indication (Sepsis, Renal Diseases, and Others) and End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Dialysis Centers and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global blood purification equipment industry generated $14.62 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $23.93 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.